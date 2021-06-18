Menu
Nicolas Cage is a Truffle Hunter Seeking Revenge in PIG Trailer: Watch

The revenge thriller hits theaters in July

Nicolas Cage in PIG (Neon Films)
June 17, 2021 | 9:04pm ET

    For his latest role, Nicolas Cage channels Keanu Reeves and Liam Neeson while playing a truffle hunter in a revenge thriller called PIG. Ahead of the movie’s release in July, Neon Films has released the trailer to give moviegoers a sneak peek.

    Cage stars as a reclusive character named Rob who lives alone in the wilderness of Oregon. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland and face his long-abandoned past to recover her. During the search, he recruits a truffle salesman played by Alex Wolff (Hereditary).

    The clip opens with a heavily bearded Cage accompanying his pig as she finds truffles. One night, his remote cabin is attacked and she is taken. Bloodied and beaten, he goes in search of the pig, although he is discouraged to continue looking for her.

    The cast is rounded out by Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Dalene Young, Gretchen Corbett, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, and Elijah Ungvary. PIG is directed by Michael Sarnoski (Olympia and Fight Night Legacy), who penned the script with Vanessa Block. Cage produced the film with Block.

    “We started making the movie when we were both going through very similar personal things in our life and we bonded over it immediately and connected and were very emotionally open with each other,” Wolff told Variety about working with Cage. “We just became best friends.”

    Cage’s most recent films are Prisoners of the Ghostland and Willy’s Wonderland. After PIG, he will star as a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action comedy with an all-star supporting cast of Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, and Neil Patrick Harris.

    Watch the PIG trailer starring Nicolas Cage below. The movie will hit theaters on July 16th.

