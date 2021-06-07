Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song “Flying on the Ground”: Stream

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released “Flying on the Ground”, a new song off their upcoming greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), due out June 11th.

The track finds the Oasis member describing feelings of euphoria. “My head is in the clouds, got a heart of gold,” he sings. “I’m flying on the ground/ Yeah I’m upside down/ Cause I got so high.”

In a statement, Gallagher described the song as “literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like… only not as good … obviously.”

Listen to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ “Flying on the Ground” below to judge for yourself. Update: Watch the accompanying video, starring Matt Smith and Gala Gordon.

The 18-track Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) pulls from the band’s discography, which contains three full-lengths and three EPs. A bonus disc includes 12 alternative versions, including remixes, acoustic takes, and instrumentals. In late April, the band released the lead single, “We’re on Our Way Now”. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Recently, Gallagher disappointed Oasis fans hoping for a reunion with his brother Liam by saying “I just don’t feel like it.” At least the High Flying Birds are still going strong.