Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song “Flying on the Ground”: Stream

Check out the latest preview from the band's upcoming greatest hits album

noel gallagher's high flying birds flying on the ground new song stream
Noel Gallagher, photo by Matt Crockett
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 7, 2021 | 12:07pm ET

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released “Flying on the Ground”, a new song off their upcoming greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), due out June 11th.

The track finds the Oasis member describing feelings of euphoria. “My head is in the clouds, got a heart of gold,” he sings. “I’m flying on the ground/ Yeah I’m upside down/ Cause I got so high.”

In a statement, Gallagher described the song as “literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like… only not as good … obviously.”

Related Video

Listen to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ “Flying on the Ground” below to judge for yourself. Update: Watch the accompanying video, starring Matt Smith and Gala Gordon.

The 18-track Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) pulls from the band’s discography, which contains three full-lengths and three EPs. A bonus disc includes 12 alternative versions, including remixes, acoustic takes, and instrumentals. In late April, the band released the lead single, “We’re on Our Way Now”. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Recently, Gallagher disappointed Oasis fans hoping for a reunion with his brother Liam by saying “I just don’t feel like it.” At least the High Flying Birds are still going strong.

 

Latest Stories

bts rm bicycle new song single listen stream k-pop

BTS' RM Rolls Out New Solo Song "Bicycle": Stream

June 7, 2021

brie larson scott pilgrim vs the world envy adams black sheep metric song stream

Brie Larson's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Song "Black Sheep" Finally Hits Streaming Services: Stream

and June 7, 2021

Rostam Releases Sophomore Solo Album Changephobia: Stream

June 4, 2021

orville peck lady gaga born this way cover new song stream 2021 tour

Orville Peck Shares Cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way", Announces 2021 "Summertime Tour"

June 4, 2021

 

lisey's story origins openeing theme score clark composer photo by Eva Vermandel

Lisey's Story Composer Clark Shares Origins of the Show's "Main Title Theme": Stream

June 4, 2021

Stöner New Song Rad Stays Rad

Stöner (Ex-Kyuss, QOTSA) Share New Song "Rad Stays Rad": Stream

June 4, 2021

Lennon Gallagher

Automotion, Led by Lennon Gallagher, Release Debut EP In Motion: Stream

June 4, 2021

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Collaborative EP

Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Announce New EP, Unleash "Radium Girls" Featuring Pussy Riot and More: Stream

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song "Flying on the Ground": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale