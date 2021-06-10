Menu
Noel Gallagher Calls Prince Harry a "Fucking Woke Snowflake"

"Prince William. I feel that fucking lad's pain"

noel gallagher prince harry fucking woke snowflake liam brother prince william
Noel Gallagher and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (image via Wikimedia Commons)
June 10, 2021 | 11:31am ET

    Having exhausted the feud with his own brother Liam, Noel Gallagher is setting off to fight other people’s siblings. In a new interview with The Sun, the elder founder of Oasis waded into Buckingham palace intrigue, aligning himself with Prince William and blasting Prince Harry as a “fucking woke snowflake.”

    “Prince William. I feel that fucking lad’s pain,” he told The Sun. “He’s got a fucking younger brother shooting his fucking mouth off with shit that is just so unnecessary.” Of the bald prince who almost certainly cheated on his wife and then fed the British tabloids stories about Meghan Markle’s avocado toast habits as a distraction, he added, “I’d like to think I was always the William.”

    Gallagher’s chief complaint is Harry and Meghan’s recent interview with Oprah, in which the couple aired some of the racism Markle had faced in the palace, including an older family member who interrogated them about how “dark” their baby was going to be. In Gallagher’s mind, this is crossing a line.

    “Prince Harry is coming across like a typical fucking woke snowflake, fucking arsehole,” he said. “Just don’t be fucking dissing your family because there’s no need for it.”

    As for Markle, he added: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

    Considering his strong feelings about other people’s siblings, it’s no surprise that a reconciliation with Liam is off the table. In a recent interview, Noel Gallagher confirmed that, “I just don’t feel like” reuniting with Oasis. Later this week, his current band High Flying Birds will be putting out a greatest hits album Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).

