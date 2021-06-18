Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Perform “We’re On Our Way Now” on Fallon: Watch

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to perform their latest single “We’re On Our Way Now.”

For the number, the British singer-songwriter was flanked by his touring band, including former Oasis members Gem Archer and Chris Sharrock. “We’re on our way now/ The truth can be so hard to swallow/ Hey now/ ‘Cause you’ve got the love, you’ve got the love lady/ I’m worn out/ ‘Cause with every little trick they try to drag you down/ You don’t know why,” he croons on the chorus over soothing harmonies from the band’s trio of female back-up singers.

Along with “Flying On the Ground”, “We’re On Our Way Now” is one of two previously unreleased tracks on the band’s 2021 compilation album Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011–2021), which contains from songs from their first three full-length studio albums — 2011’s self-titled debut, 2015’s Chasing the Moon and 2017’s Who Built the Moon? — and trio of EPs released from 2019 to 2020. While it didn’t make the cut for the album’s tracklist, the band also closed out 2020 by releasing one-off single “We’re Gonna Get There in the End”.

Watch Gallagher’s Tonight Show performance after the jump.

In a May interview, the rock star ruled out rumors of a pending Oasis reunion, pointedly claiming when it comes to reuniting with his long-estranged brother Liam Gallagher that he “just [doesn’t] feel like it.” Earlier this month, he also offered his strongly-worded opinion of Prince Harry amid the ongoing drama within the royal family last month, calling him a “fucking woke snowflake” and expressing sympathy for Prince William.