Olivia Rodrigo Throws the Prom of Her Dreams with SOUR Concert Film: Watch

We may be knee-deep into summer, but Olivia Rodrigo is ready for prom. Last night, the pop sensation debuted her highly-anticipated SOUR Prom concert film.

Rodrigo donned a ruffled, royal blue mini-dress for the big dance, and kicked things off before even arriving with an inventive mash-up of “Happier” and “Deja Vu” on the trippy limo ride to the school. After making her grand entrance, the Disney star was surrounded by a bevy of back-up dancers, all in their best formal wear, as she ran through fan favorite tracks off her debut album like “Brutal”, “Traitor”, and the social media-dissecting “Jealousy, Jealousy”.

The special doesn’t just stick to the action happening in the gymnasium, though, with Rodrigo making a brief pit stop in the school’s photo lab for an acoustic rendition of “Enough For You”. From there, she heads out to the football field to deliver a handclap-driven take on her breakout No. 1 hit “Drivers License” before closing out the concert with her latest smash single “Good 4 U” — complete with a drum line, marching band, and cheerleading squad.

While the pop singer skips B-sides like “Favorite Crime” and the Taylor Swift-interpolating “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”, the half-hour special also features a number of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos by the likes of Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Records (as the limo driver!); fellow pop star Conan Gray; Rodrigo’s Bizaardvark co-star Madison Hu; Hollywood progeny Iris Apatow; and Lydia Night of The Regrettes. Watch the SOUR Prom concert film below.

Ahead of its premiere, Rodrigo found herself on the wrong side of Courtney Love over her Hole-inspired promo photos for the virtual concert, which featured the singer in a look derived from the cover art of the band’s 1994 sophomore album Live Through This. In May, she performed “Drivers License” at the 2021 BRIT Awards.