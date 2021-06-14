OMD — a.k.a. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark — have announced a headlining tour for spring 2022. The “Souvenir Tour” will celebrate the British electronic band’s greatest hits over their expansive four-decade history.

OMD will be hitting major North American cities in support of Souvenir, their massive 40th anniversary box set that came out in 2019. All told, the tour spans 24 dates taking place over April and May of next year.

To tide fans over until 2022, OMD are also playing a livestream concert on June 19th called “You Me & OMD”. All proceeds from the livestream will be split among members of the band’s touring crew, who have been out of work since February 2020 because of the pandemic.

Tickets for the “You Me & OMD” livestream are available through the band’s website. See their tour dates below, and get tickets through Ticketmaster of on the secondary market here.

OMD 2022 Tour Dates:

04/22 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

04/23 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/26 — Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/27 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

04/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/01 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

05/03 — Toronto, ON @ History

05/04 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/06 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/10 — Dallas, TX @ TBD

05/11 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

05/12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

05/15 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center

05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

05/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/25 — El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

05/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre