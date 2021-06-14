Menu
OMD, photo courtesy of the artist
June 14, 2021 | 1:23pm ET

    OMD — a.k.a. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark — have announced a headlining tour for spring 2022. The “Souvenir Tour” will celebrate the British electronic band’s greatest hits over their expansive four-decade history.

    OMD will be hitting major North American cities in support of Souvenir, their massive 40th anniversary box set that came out in 2019. All told, the tour spans 24 dates taking place over April and May of next year.

    To tide fans over until 2022, OMD are also playing a livestream concert on June 19th called “You Me & OMD”. All proceeds from the livestream will be split among members of the band’s touring crew, who have been out of work since February 2020 because of the pandemic.

    Tickets for the “You Me & OMD” livestream are available through the band’s website. See their tour dates below, and get tickets through Ticketmaster of on the secondary market here.

     

    OMD 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/22 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
    04/23 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    04/26 — Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    04/27 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    04/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/01 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
    05/03 — Toronto, ON @ History
    05/04 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    05/06 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    05/10 — Dallas, TX @ TBD
    05/11 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    05/12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    05/15 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center
    05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
    05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
    05/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/25 — El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia
    05/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

