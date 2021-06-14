OMD — a.k.a. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark — have announced a headlining tour for spring 2022. The “Souvenir Tour” will celebrate the British electronic band’s greatest hits over their expansive four-decade history.
OMD will be hitting major North American cities in support of Souvenir, their massive 40th anniversary box set that came out in 2019. All told, the tour spans 24 dates taking place over April and May of next year.
To tide fans over until 2022, OMD are also playing a livestream concert on June 19th called “You Me & OMD”. All proceeds from the livestream will be split among members of the band’s touring crew, who have been out of work since February 2020 because of the pandemic.
Tickets for the “You Me & OMD” livestream are available through the band’s website. See their tour dates below, and get tickets through Ticketmaster of on the secondary market here.
OMD 2022 Tour Dates:
04/22 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
04/23 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
04/26 — Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/27 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
04/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/01 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
05/03 — Toronto, ON @ History
05/04 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/06 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/10 — Dallas, TX @ TBD
05/11 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
05/12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/15 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center
05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
05/22 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/25 — El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia
05/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre