Al Green, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube to Headline Once Upon a Time in LA Festival

Whoever said old-school hip-hop and R&B were dead hasn’t seen the lineup for Once Upon a Time in LA, an epic one-day fest going down at Banc of California & Exposition Park on December 18th, 2021. Al Green is the main headliner, and while that’s incredible enough on its own, the fest’s lineup is also stacked with West Coast icons like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, The Game, Cypress Hill, E-40, and tons more. This is, in fact, not a fairytale.

Along with the aforementioned artists, this fest will include additional veteran hip-hop favorites like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Three Six Mafia, DJ Quik, Warren G, Xzibit, and Too Short. There’s also a big pull for funk and soul fans, with performances by the Isley Brothers, Parliament-Funkadelic, War, Zapp, Brenton Wood, Mary Jane Girls, Morris Day, Cameo, Lisa Lisa, Heatwave, and SOS Band. As far as newer stuff, you can catch sets by Dom Kennedy, OhGeesy, Blueface, Drakeo the Ruler, RJmrLA, Kamaiyah, OT Genasis, and Berner. Check out the lineup poster below.

Before the pandemic rendered live music practically obsolete, a fest called Lovers & Friends was supposed to happen in LA with a similar focus on ‘90s rap and R&B. While we’ve heard no details yet about that event being rescheduled, Once Upon a Time in LA will almost definitely fill the Lovers & Friends void.

Pre-sale for Once Upon a Time in LA begins this Friday, June 25th, at 10:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET). You can sign up for your pre-sale code through the festival’s website.