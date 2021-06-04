Orville Peck Shares Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, Announces 2021 “Summertime Tour”

Cult country artist Orville Peck has unveiled his cover of Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit, “Born This Way”. The track was recorded for Gaga’s upcoming reimagined version of Born This Way in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album.

Officially titled “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)”, the cover features Peck giving it his own twist while largely staying true to the original lyrics. However, he does add an extra flair to the breakdown while singing, “If I wanna make it country, baby, it’s okay/ I was born, I was born, I was born this way/ From London, Paris, Japan, back to USA/ I was born on the road, I was born to be brave.”

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is out on June 18th. Previously, we heard Big Freedia’s cover of “Judas”. Stream “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” below.

Speaking of the road, Peck has also announced his 11-date “Summertime Tour.” It marks his first time performing in front of live crowds since COVID-19 shut down the world last year.

The US trek opens with Peck’s appearance at Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana before making stops in Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Madison, Wisconsin. He will also play a pair of dates in Davenport, Iowa, and make additional festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Hinterland Music Festival.

Pick up tickets here, and look for deals here once they sell out. This fall, Peck will perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, and Shaky Knees. Check out his full touring schedule below.

Peck’s most recent project was his EP, Show Pony, released in August 2020.

Orville Peck 2021 Tour Dates:

07/17-18 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

07/20 – Casper, WY @ Beacon Club

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre

07/24 – Cheyenne, WY @ The Chinook at The Terry Bison Ranch

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

07/31 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

08/01 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

08/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

08/08 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/18-19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/24 – Queens, NY @ The Governor’s Ball

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

10/30-31 – New York, NY @ Harryween