Big Boi Lists OutKast and The Dungeon Family’s House on Airbnb

OutKast’s Big Boi is making The Dungeon, the home of the studio where The Dungeon Family created countless influential records, available as a rental on Airbnb. As part of Black Music Month, one half of the pioneering Atlanta duo is giving fans the opportunity to soak in Southern hip-hop history.

Two years after purchasing The Dungeon, Big Boi is opening up the cozy one-bedroom, one-bathroom home for limited overnight stays. As part of their experience, guests will have guided access to the basement studio where Big Boi and André 3000 made classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” and “Elevators (Me & You)”.

While the actual Dungeon is off-limits for recording, aspiring musicians will still have access to a state of the art in-home studio outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment to lay down their own songs. Guests will also be able to spin vinyl in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks.

The Dungeon Family was founded by production team Organized Noise and consists of OutKast and Goodie Mob. Organized Noise were instrumental in establishing OutKast’s sound, as well as producing Goodie Mob albums like 1995’s Soul Food. As a collective, The Dungeon Family only released one album together: 2001’s Even in Darkness.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” said Big Boi, in a statement. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Interested guests must currently live in the United States to minimize COVID-19 risk, and onsite staff will follow Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process. There are only three one-night stays available for booking on June 29th, July 1st, and July 3rd at $25 per night. Reservations will open on June 25th at 1:00 p.m. ET here.

In exchange for hosting the listing, Airbnb has agreed to make a one-time donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for kids aged K-12th grade.

Check out photos from Big Boi’s Airbnb listing of OutKast and The Dungeon Family’s former recording home below.