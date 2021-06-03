Pa Salieu Is “Glidin'” on New Song Featuring slowthai: Stream

British-Ghanian rapper Pa Salieu is coasting into 2021 with his new song “Glidin'” featuring slowthai.

After breaking out with his 2020 mixtape Send Them to Coventry, Salieu has become a trans-Atlantic star, appearing on The Tonight Show earlier this year to perform “Frontline”. His globe-trotting ear bounces between Afrobeat and drill, and as “Glidin'” demonstrates, the results are rarely less than thrilling.

Here, Salieu deploys a cosmopolitan melange of slang to suggest that he is both above the fray but down for whatever. “Any kinda smoke, man glidin’, glidin’,” he raps, “Any kinda war, man glidin’, glidin’/ For da money, I’m glidin’/ Ey gyal, move your back, stay grindin’.”

For his verse, slowthai sticks to a philosophy of “live and let live.” He spits, “Can’t be asked, don’t get stressed/ Just look to the sky and say, ‘Nah, I’m blessed’/ It’s an eye for a eye and I ain’t blind yet/ I’m coming from a place where they don’t give a [beep].”

The track comes with a music video directed by KC Locke. It shows the two MCs bouncing off the walls of a padded room and stunting inside of a colorful spiral. Check out “Glidin'” below.

Earlier this year, slowthai released his sophomore album TYRON and covered Elliot Smith’s “Needle in the Hay”.

“Glidin'” Artwork: