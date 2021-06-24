Paramore’s Songs from the Twilight Soundtrack Are Finally Available on Spotify in the US: Stream

Attention Twihards! It’s time to dig up your “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob” shirts, because Paramore’s songs from the iconic 2008 Twilight soundtrack just got more accessible. That’s right, for the first time ever, US Spotify users can finally stream “Decode” and “I Caught Myself” on repeat to your heart’s content. No word on Robert Pattinson’s version of “Never Think”, though…

While “Decode” was originally released in October 2008 as the lead single off Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the hard rock ballad and its sister track were previously restricted from the most popular non-video music streaming service in America. This was most likely due to copyright issues involved in streaming rights for the soundtrack. (The album was released via Atlantic Records, but Paramore was signed at the time to Fueled By Ramen. Though both are under the Warner Music Group umbrella, copyright issues can get complicated.)

It appears Hayley Williams and Co. kept mum about the surprise release on their socials, but longtime fans of both the band and the epic teen vampire romance saga were quick to note the songs’ appearance on Spotify. “DECODE AND I CAUGHT MYSELF ARE NOW BOTH ON SPOTIFY????” one tweeted alongside screenshots of the tracks, and later added, “PARAMORE HAS HEARD OUR PRAYERS.” Stream both “Decode” and “I Caught Myself”, and check out some of the best fan reactions, below.

Back in February, Williams revealed on Twitter that she was “ready for the next Paramore album” in the wake of releasing her sophomore solo project FLOWERS for VASES/descansos. A new studio set would serve as a follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter, as well as the band’s first LP since retiring “Misery Business” from their live shows and Williams speaking out about guitarist Josh Farro’s unceremonious 2010 exit from the lineup.

DECODE AND I CAUGHT MYSELF ARE NOW BOTH ON SPOTIFY???? pic.twitter.com/TOnxg2JLpb — grace 🦀 LILLI DAY (@lunardescansos) June 24, 2021

EVERYONE SHUT UP RIGHT NOW DECODE BY PARAMORE IS FINALLY ON SPOTIFY NATURE IS HEALING — Non-Binary Gumby (@dancechelcdance) June 24, 2021