Parquet Courts Release New Physical-Only Single “Plant Life”, Announce US 2021 Tour

Parquet Courts are back with their first new music since 2018. The Brooklyn post-punks have announced their latest single “Plant Life”, which is only available on their new “Plant Life” 12-inch. In addition, they’ve mapped out a string of US tour dates for 2021.

“‘Plant Life’ the song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” vocalist/guitarist Austin Brown said in a statement. “It’s a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we’ve sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers.”

The “Plant Life” 12-inch, which also includes two remixes of the song, is available to purchase now through Rough Trade Records or through Parquet Courts’ website. It follows their 2018 breakthrough album, Wide Awake. Watch a brief teaser video below.

Related Video

Tickets to Parquet Courts’ tour go on sale Wednesday, June 30th at 9:00 a.m. EST. You can grab your tickets through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. See the schedule, which includes a date at Red Rocks with Portugal. The Man, below.

“Plant Life” Artwork:

Parquet Courts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

08/14 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/18 — Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

10/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/24 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

10/26 — Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

10/29 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/31 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360

11/03 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/04 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11/05 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

11/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

* = w/ Portugal. The Man