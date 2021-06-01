Menu
Passenger on the Influence of Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths

Mike Rosenberg discusses his latest full-length, Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted

Consequence Staff
June 1, 2021 | 3:35pm ET

Passenger sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted, an album that came at the end of a relationship right before lockdown. Mike Rosenberg tells us about reliving the cringe moments of past relationship songs; finding influence in Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths; and what makes the music from the ’60s and ’70s so tempting to borrow from. Ever the thoughtful person, Rosenberg also discusses having a tree planted for every physical copy of his record sold and gives us the details on his already-in-the-works next album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

