Perfume Genius Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Perfume Genius has announced a nine-city American tour in support of one of the best albums of 2020, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

For this trek, the artist born Mike Hadreas will follow Horace Greely’s advice and “Go west!” Between June and November, he’ll make stops from Washington to Arizona, alighting in California, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. Along the way, he’ll take in the natural wonders of The Gorge with Tame Impala and join Death Cab for Cutie at Red Rocks.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4th, at 10 a.m. local time. You can get yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market.

And if you don’t wait for him to arrive at a city near you, you can revisit his 2020 concert film Live at the Palace Theater. Later this month he’ll contribute to Jagjaguwar’s Richard Young tribute This Is a Mindfulness Drill.

Perfume Genius 2021 Tour Dates:

06/25 — Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

09/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

09/08 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/10 — George, WA @ The Gorge ^

09/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/16 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Outside

11/01 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

^ = w/ Tame Impala

* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie