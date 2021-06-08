Pixies Unveil 2021 Tour Dates, Including Shows with Nine Inch Nails

Pixies have announced they are returning to the road in September for a series of tour dates. It includes a pair of previously announced shows in support of Nine Inch Nails, as well as a few festival appearances.

The alternative icons will kick off their 11-date trek on September 10th at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. Along the way, they will make stops at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky; and Fort Wayne, Indiana before closing out the tour at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Included in the jaunt are appearances at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Chicago’s Riotfest, as well as opening dates for Nine Inch Nails at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21st and 23rd.

Related Video

“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” said Pixies’ Joey Santiago. “I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

Tickets go on sale here on June 11th at 10 a.m. ET. Look here for deals once they sell out.

Check out the full tour schedule below.

Pixies 2021 Tour Dates:

09/10 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

09/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/13 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

09/14 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

09/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

09/17 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District

09/18 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room/Outdoors

09/19 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

09/26 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

^ = w/ Nine Inch Nails