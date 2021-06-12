Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Polo G Arrested in Miami for Battery Against a Police Officer

The Hall of Fame rapper was reportedly pulled over by police early Saturday morning

Polo G arrest miami
Polo G, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 12, 2021 | 11:48am ET

    Polo G was arrested in Miami early Saturday morning on charges of battery against a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

    The Miami Herald reports that Polo G was booked into the Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 8:00 a.m. local time on Saturday. He was subsequently released after posting a $19,500 bond.

    In a video uploaded to Instagram, Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, said that police pulled over her son and his younger brother while they were riding in a car following an album release party for Polo G’s Hall of Fame, which dropped earlier on Friday.

    Related Video

    “My kids called me in a frenzy saying the police are behind them, 20 cars behind them,” Mac said, adding that “They refused to let me speak to my minor son, who is 16 years old.”

    It’s unclear why police stopped Polo G’s vehicle in the first place, though Mac believes it’s because her sons are wealthy and Black.

    The Chicago-born Polo G released his third full-length, Hall of Fame, on Friday. The album contains the No. 1 single, “Rap Star”, which Polo G performed remotely during an appearance on Friday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (watch below).

     

Latest Stories

Lollapalooza crowd

Lollapalooza is Giving Out Free Passes to Vaccinated Residents

June 12, 2021

Aaron Carter vs Lamar Odom

Aaron Carter Knocked Out in Celebrity Boxing Match

June 12, 2021

KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance

KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

June 12, 2021

consequence shop father's day sale discount 60% music merch gwar protect live music

Consequence Shop's Father's Day Sale: Up to 60% Protect Live Music, GWAR Merch

June 11, 2021

 

Bobby Gillespie memoir Echo and the Bunnymen Will Sergeant memoirs Primal Scream book history (Third Man Books)

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Echo and the Bunnymen's Will Sergeant Announce Memoirs

June 11, 2021

Lorde Song Of The Week

Song of the Week: Lorde Paints a Sunny Portrait With "Solar Power," Her First Song in 4 Years

and June 11, 2021

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Declaime Madlib All Over the World new album In the Beginning Vol 1 stream music single 90s unreleased music Declaime and Madlib

Declaime and Madlib Announce Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1), Share "All Over the World": Stream

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Polo G Arrested in Miami for Battery Against a Police Officer

Menu Shop Search Sale