Polo G Arrested in Miami for Battery Against a Police Officer

Polo G was arrested in Miami early Saturday morning on charges of battery against a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

The Miami Herald reports that Polo G was booked into the Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 8:00 a.m. local time on Saturday. He was subsequently released after posting a $19,500 bond.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, said that police pulled over her son and his younger brother while they were riding in a car following an album release party for Polo G’s Hall of Fame, which dropped earlier on Friday.

“My kids called me in a frenzy saying the police are behind them, 20 cars behind them,” Mac said, adding that “They refused to let me speak to my minor son, who is 16 years old.”

It’s unclear why police stopped Polo G’s vehicle in the first place, though Mac believes it’s because her sons are wealthy and Black.

The Chicago-born Polo G released his third full-length, Hall of Fame, on Friday. The album contains the No. 1 single, “Rap Star”, which Polo G performed remotely during an appearance on Friday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (watch below).