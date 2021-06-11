Polo G Unleashes New Album Hall of Fame: Stream

Polo G has released his new album, Hall of Fame. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.
The 20-track project boasts features from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, Young Thug, and Roddy Ricch. Other notable contributors include Lil Durk, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and G Herbo.
In a Complex interview, Polo reflected on his mindset for the album and beyond. “My motivation is knowing that I always want more for myself, and that there’s always a level up to keep improving,” he explained. “I know that I definitely ain’t reached my ceiling yet, and I know that I’ve got room for improvement on a lot of shit. So I just stay locked in knowing that, and knowing where I want to be 10 years from now: tapped into fashion, and looked at as one of the big names in fashion and an even bigger name in music.”
Hall of Fame is Polo G’s follow-up to 2020’s The Goat, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Having recently earned his first No. 1 hit with “RAPSTAR” in May, Polo is well-positioned to add a No. 1 album to his list of accomplishments as well.
Hall of Fame Artwork:
Hall of Fame Tracklist:
01. Painting Pictures
02. RAPSTAR
03. No Return (feat. Kid Laroi & Lil Durk)
04. Toxic
05. Epidemic
06. GANG GANG (feat. Lil Wayne)
07. Boom
08. Black Hearted
09. Broken Guitars (feat. Scorey)
10. GNF (OKOKOK)
11. Go Part 1 (feat. G Herbo)
12. Heart of a Giant (feat. Rod Wave)
13. Zooted Freestyle
14. Party Lyfe (feat. DaBaby)
15. Losses (feat. Young Thug)
16. So Real
17. Fame & Riches (feat. Roddy Ricch)
18. For the Love of New York (feat. Nicki Minaj)
19. Clueless (feat. Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign)
20. Bloody Canvas