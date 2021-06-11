Polo G Unleashes New Album Hall of Fame: Stream

Polo G has released his new album, Hall of Fame. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The 20-track project boasts features from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, Young Thug, and Roddy Ricch. Other notable contributors include Lil Durk, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and G Herbo.

In a Complex interview, Polo reflected on his mindset for the album and beyond. “My motivation is knowing that I always want more for myself, and that there’s always a level up to keep improving,” he explained. “I know that I definitely ain’t reached my ceiling yet, and I know that I’ve got room for improvement on a lot of shit. So I just stay locked in knowing that, and knowing where I want to be 10 years from now: tapped into fashion, and looked at as one of the big names in fashion and an even bigger name in music.”

Related Video

Hall of Fame is Polo G’s follow-up to 2020’s The Goat, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Having recently earned his first No. 1 hit with “RAPSTAR” in May, Polo is well-positioned to add a No. 1 album to his list of accomplishments as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hall of Fame Artwork:

Hall of Fame Tracklist:

01. Painting Pictures

02. RAPSTAR

03. No Return (feat. Kid Laroi & Lil Durk)

04. Toxic

05. Epidemic

06. GANG GANG (feat. Lil Wayne)

07. Boom

08. Black Hearted

09. Broken Guitars (feat. Scorey)

10. GNF (OKOKOK)

11. Go Part 1 (feat. G Herbo)

12. Heart of a Giant (feat. Rod Wave)

13. Zooted Freestyle

14. Party Lyfe (feat. DaBaby)

15. Losses (feat. Young Thug)

16. So Real

17. Fame & Riches (feat. Roddy Ricch)

18. For the Love of New York (feat. Nicki Minaj)

19. Clueless (feat. Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign)

20. Bloody Canvas