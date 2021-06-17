Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Polo G Performs “So Real” on Corden: Watch

Supporting his new album, Hall of Fame, with a simple sit-down performance

polo g so real late late show james corden
Polo G on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 17, 2021 | 9:50am ET

    Although currently out on bond for a Miami arrest that includes charges of battery against a police office, Polo G isn’t slowing down promo for his new album, The Hall of Fame. Last night, the Chicago rapper appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform the track “So Real”.

    Prior to taking the remote stage, Polo G spoke with Corden about his album’s stacked list of features, as well as his sponsoring of a children’s basketball team in his hometown. “I just wanted to give them the same things that I had in my childhood, just to really keep them out of trouble,” the rapper said.

    After the brief chat, Polo G delivered a simple sit-down rendition of “So Real”. Backed by a full band, Polo sat on a stool while white, blue, and purple lights danced around him. The most interesting aspect of the whole thing may have been the lighting design, but it was fitting for “So Real, one of the more intimate tracks on Hall of Fame.

    Related Video

    Watch the replay below.

Latest Stories

sleater-kinney worry with you stephen colbert the late show watch listen strem

Sleater-Kinney Perform "Worry with You" in a Swimming Pool on Colbert: Watch

June 17, 2021

Jessie ware performed "remember where you are" on the tonight show starring jimmy fallon watch listen stream

Jessie Ware Goes Glam with Performance of "Remember Where You Are" on Fallon: Watch

June 16, 2021

Bachelor announce 2021 headlining tour dates tickets jay som palehound

Bachelor Announce 2021 Headlining Tour

June 14, 2021

garbage no gods no masters new album stream late show with seth meyers performance

Garbage Unleash New Album No Gods No Masters: Stream

June 11, 2021

 

Rostam back of a cab corden perform watch listen stream

Rostam Performs "From the Back of a Cab" on Corden: Watch

June 10, 2021

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon

Migos Debut New Song "Avalanche" on Fallon: Watch

June 10, 2021

The Wallfowers roots & wings late late show james corden new song WHO’S THAT MAN WALKING ‘ROUND MY GARDEN

The Wallflowers Share New Song "Who's That Man Walking 'Round My Garden", Perform on Corden: Watch

June 9, 2021

Sharon Van Etten Angel Olsen Fallon

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen Perform "Like I Used To" on Fallon: Watch

June 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Polo G Performs "So Real" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale