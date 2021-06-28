Artist of the Month Pom Pom Squad Takes Over Consequence’s Instagram

The last week, Consequence dubbed Pom Pom Squad as our June Artist of the Month. Now, we’re letting the band celebrate any way they please by giving them complete control of the Consequence Instagram story for one full day.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on June 28th, 2021, Pom Pom Squad will hold the sacred password to the Consequence IG account. Band leader Mia Berrin will give fans a fun look at a day in the group’s life, and given the riot grrl camp of Pom Pom Squad’s whole persona, you’ll be sure to want to check in throughout the day to see what she gets up to.

For more on Pom Pom Squad, check out our exclusive Artist of the Month video interview with with Berrin; a Track by Track breakdown of the band’s debut LP, Death of a Cheerleader; and our complete review of the album.

