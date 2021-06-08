Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pom Pom Squad Drop New Song “Crying”: Stream

Brooklyn quartet releases their debut album Death of a Cheerleader drops June 25th

pom pom squad crying new song single music video watch listen stream
Pom Pom Squad, photo by Julia Sub
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 8, 2021 | 12:57pm ET

Pom Pom Squad are gearing up to drop their debut album Death of a Cheerleaderand the quartet has now shared the new song “Crying”.

This single combines garage rock guitars with gloriously aggrieved vocals by Mia Berrin. She stretches out the word, “Crying,” wailing the melody with a scoop of glam, a touch of grunge, and a pinch of a Broadway belt.

“This song is honestly sort of a self-drag,” Berrin said in a statement. “I think during the Ow cycle, I convinced myself that through writing these songs I could completely exorcise the demon that was my depression. As It turns out, no amount of songwriting is a substitute for medication and therapy. In terms of thinking in a narrative arc, I knew I wanted to write a song that felt like a bridge between the guitar-based world of the record and the cinematic 50s/60s inspired world of this record. Ultimately it became about a meta-feeling — being angry at yourself for being depressed. The character of this song is basically my ego: the part of myself who doesn’t learn, makes the same mistakes constantly, is flaky, can’t admit she’s wrong, is self pitying and who wraps it all up in a bow the color of self deprecation. When I was in college, I joked with my friends that my placement in the 9 alignments was “Chaotic Stupid” which became kind of a persona of it’s own. My dumb-bitch-self. In short, the song is me calling myself whiny. Very glam!”

Related Video

Speaking of glam, the music video from director Julia Sub draws on the fashion and thrills of film noir. Berrin is seen weeping in a movie theater, sulking on a bed, cleaning up in a bathroom mirror, and standing in a tall bow and short dress as black leather hands stretch menacingly over her body.

mckinley dixon artist of the month photo credit David Muessig
 Editor's Pick
Artist of the Month McKinley Dixon on Time Travel, Cowboy Bebop, and the Death of a Childhood Friend

“This video in many ways is a love letter to the all-consuming act of crying, as well as a confrontation with isolation,” Sub said. “My favorite part of this video is how fear is materialized in the form of hands creeping into frame, emphasizing the feeling of being swallowed by the weight of our anxieties. The visual inspiration for this video came largely from old Film Noir aesthetics and the painfully obvious ovsession Mia and I have with the absurd and abstract works of David Lynch.”

Check out “Crying” below. Death of a Cheerleader is out June 25th. Previously, Pom Pom Squad shared the singles “Lux” and “Head Cheerleader”.

Latest Stories

wavves hideaway new song video stream

Wavves Share New Single "Hideaway": Stream

June 8, 2021

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM self-titled new album 2021 tour dates i don't mind new single song stream

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Album in 10 Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

June 8, 2021

felice brothers jazz on the autobahn origins new album announcement from dreams to dust photo by Shervin Lainez

The Felice Brothers Announce New Album From Dreams to Dust, Share Origins of "Jazz on the Autobahn": Stream

June 8, 2021

noel gallagher's high flying birds flying on the ground new song stream

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song "Flying on the Ground": Stream

June 7, 2021

 

bts rm bicycle new song single listen stream k-pop

BTS' RM Rolls Out New Solo Song "Bicycle": Stream

June 7, 2021

brie larson scott pilgrim vs the world envy adams black sheep metric song stream

Brie Larson's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Song "Black Sheep" Finally Hits Streaming Services: Stream

and June 7, 2021

Rostam Releases Sophomore Solo Album Changephobia: Stream

June 4, 2021

orville peck lady gaga born this way cover new song stream 2021 tour

Orville Peck Shares Cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way", Announces 2021 "Summertime Tour"

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pom Pom Squad Drop New Song "Crying": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale