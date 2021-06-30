POND Share New Single “Toast”: Stream

Let’s toast! POND have released their latest single “Toast” via Spinning Top Records, along with its accompanying lyric video. Stream the song below.

The track finds the Australian psych rock quintet looking back on last year’s devastating in their home country as well as the extreme class divide found in frontman Nick Allbrook’s hometown of Perth.

“Glasses chink, we applaud the setting sun/ Bloated with champagne, we assumed we’d see another one/ If the water dries like the morning dew/ Life’s too short to be away from you/ Toast,” Allbrook intones in the visual as he serves his bandmates a festive meal against a bright teal backdrop.

Related Video

“The intro chords came from a Joe Ryan demo mysteriously titled Toast,” the singer explained in a statement about how the song came together. “I’ve never asked Joe why he landed on that name, and I probably never will, but it pointed toward the image of fat-headed gobblers touching flutes of bubbles, watching the End of Days gallop over the horizon. I often wonder about those people – the money hoarders, climate change deniers, earth-pilferers and adventure capitalists – are they nihilists or anarchists or do they really believe they are to be saved by some Rock Opera Jesus? We may never know, but here is ‘Toast,’ which is hopefully as smooth as the smooth, smooth sailing of our glorious leaders fat old white lives.”

Stream the video for Pond’s “Toast” below.

The song serves as the latest offering from the quintet’s forthcoming ninth studio effort, the appropriately titled 9. The album is set to be released October 1st, and also contains singles “Pink Lunettes” and “America’s Cup”.