Rapper Pooh Shiesty Indicted After Feds Use Instagram Photos as Evidence

Lontrell Williams, the rapper who goes by the moniker Pooh Shiesty, has been indicted over the alleged shooting and robbery of two men outside a hotel near Miami, Florida. After the feds used Instagram posts from his account as evidence, he’s now being charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, as well as conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce, reports the Miami Herald.

According to a criminal complaint by Miami-Dade Detective Elio Garcia, who is a member of an FBI violent crimes task force, Williams, Bobby Brown, and Jayden Darosa planned to buy marijuana and high-end sneakers from two men at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. The transaction apparently went sideways, however, and the Shiesty Season rapper and Brown allegedly shot one man in the hip and the other man in the butt. The robbery was captured on video surveillance and allegedly shows Williams using a Draco subcompact machine gun.

During the incident, Williams reportedly arrived in a rented McLaren car, and Darosa drove up in a black Mercedes Maybach. A Louis Vuitton bag containing $40,912 in cash allegedly fell out of the McLaren at one point. The feds prowled through Pooh Shiesty’s Instagram account to find a photo of him with “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills” and another photo of him posing with a similar-looking McLaren. One of the bills in the bag allegedly had the same serial number as the one depicted on Instagram.

Williams made his first federal court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Miami. He’s currently in federal custody and will remain there until a detention hearing on July 6th.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” his defense attorney, Saam Zangeneh, told the Herald. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

Earlier this year, Williams was charged and freed on bond in Miami-Dade state court over the same incident. But come June, he was placed in jail on a separate charge over the alleged shooting of a strip club security guard on Memorial Day.