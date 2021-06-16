Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Portugal. The Man Unveil 2021 Tour Dates and Share Live EP: Stream

To preview the 12-date trek, the band has shared a four-track live EP

portugal the man 2021 tour dates tickets stops schedule buy ulu live ep
Portugal. The Man, photo by Maclay Heriot
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 16, 2021 | 3:24pm ET

    More than a year since their last live performance, Portugal. The Man will see if they can “Feel It Still” during a newly-announced 2021 tour. The band has also unveiled the live EP Ulu Selects Vol #1 (Live).

    The Oregon-by-way-of-Alaska rockers will kick things off in July at WonderStruck Festival. The 12-date trek will also include stops at the Alaska State Fair, as well as Governors Ball, Firefly Festival, Shaky Knees Festival, and a performance at Red Rocks  supported by Parquet Courts. Check out the full schedule below.

    Pre-sale begins June 17th through the band’s website, with general admission kicking off June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Related Video

    As a taste of things to come, the rockers have shared Ulu Selects Vol #1 (Live). In a statement, the band said, “We noticed a lot of chatter on our Discord server and amongst PTM Coin holders that these stripped versions were highly sought after and absent from streaming services so, well, we accommodated their request.” The EP includes three tracks from a 2017 FADER session — “Feel It Still”“So Young”, and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” — as well as “Noise Pollution”  from a performance on KCRW. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Earlier this year, Portugal. The Man participated in the Consequence Protect Live Music livestream, which can be viewed through our archive.

    Portugal. the Man 2021 Tour Dates:
    07/25 – Cleveland, OH @ WonderStruck Festival
    08/21 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
    09/05 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock
    09/12 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
    09/21 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
    09/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
    09/24 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
    09/25 – Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park
    09/26 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
    10/15 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
    10/16 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
    10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

    *= w/ Parquet Courts

    Ulu Selects Vol #1 (LiveArtwork:

    portugal the man 2021 tour dates tickets stops schedule buy ulu live ep

    Ulu Selects Vol #1 (LiveTracklist:
    01. Feel It Still (Live/Stripped Session)
    02. So Young (Live/Stripped Session)
    03. Don’t Look Back in Anger(Live/Stripped Session)
    04. Noise Pollutiong (Live from KCRW)

Latest Stories

jeff rosenstock announces north american no dream tour dates 2021

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 16, 2021

meet me @ the altar model citizen new ep feel a thing new song stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce New EP Model Citizen, Share "Feel a Thing": Stream

June 16, 2021

GWAR 2021 US Tour

GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

June 16, 2021

Yves Tumor shares new song "Jackie," announces 2021 and 2022 tour

Yves Tumor Shares New Song "Jackie", Announces 2021 US Tour

June 15, 2021

 

chubby and the gang the mutts nuts new album coming up tough new song stream

Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album The Mutt's Nuts, Share "Coming Up Tough": Stream

June 15, 2021

Indigo De Souza announces new album Any Shape You Take, shares new song "kill me," announces 2021 tour dates

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album, Shares "Kill Me": Stream

June 15, 2021

Angels & Airwaves Lifeforms new album Restless Souls stream song world tour dates 2021 2022 live tickets Angels and Airwaves, photo by Jonathan Weiner

Angels & Airwaves Announce First Album in Seven Years, Plus 2021 Tour Dates

June 15, 2021

shannon and the clams year of the spider music video new song stream origins

Shannon and the Clams Share Origins of New Single "Year of the Spider": Stream

June 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Portugal. The Man Unveil 2021 Tour Dates and Share Live EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale