Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Post Malone Gets $1.6 Million Diamond Fang Implants

The vampire-inspired bling was installed over the weekend

post malone diamond fangs $1.6 million veneers
Post Malone, photo by Damon Baker (via TMZ)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 14, 2021 | 2:55pm ET

Latest Stories

Moog lawsuit sexual assault harrassment sexist misogyny civil lawsuit sued music synth logo Green

Moog Accused of Enabling Misogyny, Verbal Abuse, Assault in Civil Rights Lawsuit

June 14, 2021

BTS Festa Recap

BTS’ 8-Year Anniversary “Festa” Celebration Was Proof That Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

June 14, 2021

tyler the creator side street teaser trailer new album

Tyler, the Creator Shares New "Side Street" Teaser: Watch

June 14, 2021

code orange billy corgan

Code Orange Are Working on "Blistering New Songs" with Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

June 14, 2021

 

Kendrick Lamar 2021

Kendrick Lamar to Play Career-Spanning Headlining Set at Day N Vegas Festival

June 14, 2021

Lido Pimienta Declare Independence cover Bjork stream new song music, photo courtesy of the artist

Lido Pimienta Covers Björk's Classic Single "Declare Independence": Stream

June 14, 2021

OMD announce 2022 US tour tickets dates stops buy

OMD Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

June 14, 2021

little simz rollin stone new single stream

Little Simz Shares New Single "Rollin Stone": Stream

June 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Malone Gets $1.6 Million Diamond Fang Implants

Menu Shop Search Sale