Preoccupations and METZ Team Up for 2021 Tour

Preoccupations and METZ are headed on a joint tour in late 2021. The 23-date North American trek will take place from mid-November to mid-December.

To start things off, the Canadian rock bands will play Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Arizona on November 18th. They will subsequently make stops in US cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago while also touching down in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

It’s worth noting that not all the dates are joint shows. Preoccupations will play a solo show on December 4th at Toronto’s Mod Club, while METZ will make a two-night stand at Lee’s Palace in Toronto on December 17th and 18th.

Tickets go on sale here on Friday, June 18th at 10 a.m. local time. Look here for deals after they sell out.

Preoccupation’s last studio album was 2018’s New Material, while METZ most recently released Atlas Vending in October 2020.

Check out the full schedule for Preoccupations and METZ’s 2021 tour below.

Preoccupations and METZ 2021 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/23 – Seattle WA @ The Crocodile – Showroom

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

11/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

11/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Park Theatre

11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

12/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

12/03 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art

12/04 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club ^

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

12/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Hall

12/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

12/13 – Union Stage @ Washington, DC

12/14 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

12/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

12/18 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

^ = Preoccupations only

# = METZ only