Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Preoccupations and METZ Team Up for 2021 Tour

North American trek will take place from mid-November to mid-December

preoccupations metz 2021 north american joint tour dates
Preoccupations (photo by Pooneh Ghana) and METZ (photo by Norman Wong)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 18, 2021 | 8:49am ET

    Preoccupations and METZ are headed on a joint tour in late 2021. The 23-date North American trek will take place from mid-November to mid-December.

    To start things off, the Canadian rock bands will play Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Arizona on November 18th. They will subsequently make stops in US cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago while also touching down in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

    It’s worth noting that not all the dates are joint shows. Preoccupations will play a solo show on December 4th at Toronto’s Mod Club, while METZ will make a two-night stand at Lee’s Palace in Toronto on December 17th and 18th.

    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale here on Friday, June 18th at 10 a.m. local time. Look here for deals after they sell out.

    Preoccupation’s last studio album was 2018’s New Material, while METZ most recently released Atlas Vending in October 2020.

    Check out the full schedule for Preoccupations and METZ’s 2021 tour below.

    preoccupations metz 2021 north american tour dates poster

    Preoccupations and METZ 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    11/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    11/23 – Seattle WA @ The Crocodile – Showroom
    11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
    11/26 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
    11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
    11/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Park Theatre
    11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    12/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
    12/03 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art
    12/04 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club ^
    12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
    12/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Hall
    12/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
    12/13 – Union Stage @ Washington, DC
    12/14 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
    12/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #
    12/18 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

    ^ = Preoccupations only
    # = METZ only

Latest Stories

david byrnes american utopia broadway return september 2021 St. James Theatre

David Byrne's American Utopia Returning to Broadway this Fall

June 17, 2021

courtney barnett 2021 2022 tour dates united states canada

Courtney Barnett Announces North American 2021-2022 Tour Dates

June 17, 2021

delta spirit what else is there deluxe edition some dreams you're mine new songs bonus tracks stream origins

Delta Spirit Share Origins of Previously Unreleased Tracks "Some Dreams" and "You're Mine": Stream

June 17, 2021

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021

Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

June 16, 2021

 

jeff rosenstock announces north american no dream tour dates 2021

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 16, 2021

portugal the man 2021 tour dates tickets stops schedule buy ulu live ep

Portugal. The Man Unveil 2021 Tour Dates and Share Live EP: Stream

June 16, 2021

meet me @ the altar model citizen new ep feel a thing new song stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce New EP Model Citizen, Share "Feel a Thing": Stream

June 16, 2021

GWAR 2021 US Tour

GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

June 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Preoccupations and METZ Team Up for 2021 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale