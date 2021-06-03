Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Previously Unheard Prince Track “Born 2 Die” Released: Stream

From the shelved 2010 album Welcome 2 America, which the Prince Estate will release next month

prince new song born 2 die previously unreleased prince estate mike ruiz
Prince, photo by Mike Ruiz courtesy of the Prince Estate
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 10:42am ET

Next month, the Prince Estate will open the Paisley Park vault to unearth Prince’s shelved 2010 album Welcome 2 America. After sharing the title track earlier this year, the Estate has now released another early preview of the LP, “Born 2 Die”.

Recorded in the spring of 2010, “Born 2 Die” found Prince reflecting on the growing push for social justice in the wake of President Obama’s first year in office. Slow drawn horns back the ’70s soul vibes of the track, over which Prince sings of a woman doing what she can to survive. “She sells everything, from A to Z/ Anything just to keep her free from the/ From the hustle of the streets,” he coos. “She left the church a long time ago/ Said they couldn’t teach what they did not know/ That’s when she lost her virginity.”

Featured on the song are bassist Tal Wilkenfeld; drummer Chris Coleman; and vocalists Shelby J., Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo. Morris Hayes, who provided production for “Born 2 Die”, had this to say:

“We got to ‘Born 2 Die’ and Prince said, ‘I’ll tell you how that came about.’ He had been watching videos of his friend Dr. Cornel West on YouTube, and during one speech Dr. West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield.’ So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see.'”

Related Video

Take a listen to Prince’s “Born 2 Die” below.

sinead o'connor prince memoir
 Editor's Pick
Sinéad O’Connor Recalls Terrifying Encounter with Prince in New Memoir

Welcome 2 America is due out in standard and deluxe editions on July 30th. Pre-orders are live now. It follows last fall’s Sign O’ the Times Deluxe Edition.

Ahead of Welcome to America’s arrival, Prince’s 1998 album The Truth will be available as a stand-alone release for the first time ever as part of Record Store Day’s June 12th RSD Drop. Originally accompanying the 1198 triple-LP Crystal Ball, the record will be pressed to vinyl for the first time for this special release. Find more info at RSD’s website.

Latest Stories

wolf alice 2021 us fall tour how can i make it ok?

Wolf Alice Announce 2021 US Fall Tour, Share New Song "How Can I Make It Ok?": Stream

June 3, 2021

Beach Boys, photo courtesy of Iconic Artists Group, LLC/Brother Records Inc.

The Beach Boys Announce Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971 Box Set

June 3, 2021

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album

Daughters Frontman Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Hounds in the Abyss": Stream

June 3, 2021

 

perfume genius 2021 tour dates fall north american america

Perfume Genius Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

June 2, 2021

Courtney Love Bruises of Roses video series cover song stream new songs Courtney Love Cobain, photo via YouTube

Courtney Love Starts Video Series Bruises of Roses to Cover Her Favorite Songs: Watch

June 2, 2021

me rex Galena new song release origins stream single

ME REX Share Origins of New Single "Galena": Stream

June 2, 2021

Jungle talk about it new song single music video watch listen stream

Jungle Share New Single "Talk About It": Stream

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Previously Unheard Prince Track "Born 2 Die" Released: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale