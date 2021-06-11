Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and Echo and the Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant Announce Memoirs

It marks the first time ever the two British rock icons are putting their life stories into words

Bobby Gillespie memoir Echo and the Bunnymen Will Sergeant memoirs Primal Scream book history (Third Man Books)
Bobby Gillespie and Will Sergeant’s memoirs (Third Man Books)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 11, 2021 | 4:42pm ET

    Third Man Records’ book imprint has announced that it’s releasing new memoirs by Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and Echo and the Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant. It marks the first time the two British rock icons have recounted the details of their storied lives in writing.

    First up is Gillespie’s Tenement Kid, which is described as “a righteous path through a decade lost to Thatcherism and saved by acid house.” That may sound bleak, but rest assured that the memoir is supposed to be rather celebratory and beautifully written. It’s structured in four parts that examine Gillespie’s working-class upbringing in Glasgow, the early days of Primal Scream, the “Second Summer of Love”, and the lasting legacy of his band.

    Meanwhile, Sergeant’s memoir is titled Bunnyman: Post-War Kid to Post-Punk Guitarist of Echo and the Bunnymen. It’s billed as a detailed, first-hand account of the birth of the legendary post-punk band, a social and musical history of post-WWII England, the effects of Thatcher-ism, English rock, and the beginnings of punk. It’s also the first authorized written history of Echo and the Bunnymen by a member of the band, which is a pretty big deal.

    Related Video

    Tenement Kid will arrive in stores this October, while Bunnyman will follow shortly afterwards in November. Pre-orders for both books are currently ongoing over at the Third Man Books website.

    Primal Scream fans are in for another treat later this summer, too. Gillespie co-wrote a collaborative album with Jehnny Beth of Savages called Utopian Ashes. It doesn’t come out until July 2nd, but you can listen to the blistering lead single “Remember We Were Lovers” and the follow-up cut “Chase It Down” in the meantime while waiting.

Latest Stories

consequence shop father's day sale discount 60% music merch gwar protect live music

Consequence Shop's Father's Day Sale: Up to 60% Protect Live Music, GWAR Merch

June 11, 2021

Lorde Song Of The Week

Song of the Week: Lorde Paints a Sunny Portrait With "Solar Power," Her First Song in 4 Years

and June 11, 2021

KennyHoopla, photo by Sarah Fitzgerald

KennyHoopla Drops New Mixtape Survivors Guilt Produced by Travis Barker: Stream

June 11, 2021

Declaime Madlib All Over the World new album In the Beginning Vol 1 stream music single 90s unreleased music Declaime and Madlib

Declaime and Madlib Announce Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1), Share "All Over the World": Stream

June 11, 2021

 

japanese breakfast be sweet simlish stream The Sims 4 Cottage Living trailer

Japanese Breakfast Sings "Be Sweet" in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living: Stream

June 11, 2021

angel du$t bigger house ep

Angel Du$t Surprise Release Bigger House EP, Share Video for "Love Is the Greatest": Stream

June 11, 2021

h.e.r. back of my mind new album

H.E.R. Announces Back Of My Mind, Shares "We Made It": Stream

June 11, 2021

Amigo the Devil Performs in a Cave

Amigo the Devil Performs "Murder at the Bingo Hall" Inside a Cave in Celebration of Upcoming 2021 US Tour: Watch

June 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Echo and the Bunnymen's Will Sergeant Announce Memoirs

Menu Shop Search Sale