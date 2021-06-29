Primavera Sound Coming to Los Angeles in 2022

Los Angeles is a city for showing up fashionably late, and Primavera Sound is nothing if not fashionable. The beloved Barcelona, Spain festival had hoped to debut an LA counterpart in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel last May. After a brief flirtation with 2021, festival organizers have now settled on September 16th through the 18th of 2022.

The good news is that the additional year’s wait comes with an extra date, as the two-day festival expands to a three-day weekend. Primavera Sound LA will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, which has a capacity of about 25,000 people. That’s a big step down from Primavera’s digs in Barcelona, which has hosted over 200,000 people in a year. In other words, the festival will look more like its Portuguese sibling NOS Primavera Sound than the flagship event.

Those who already have tickets will see their purchases honored, and those looking for a refund can request them by July 29th at 9:30 a.m. PT. So far there isn’t even an inkling of a lineup, but fans of the Spanish original will be hoping for a similarly star-studded lineup. Primavera Sound 2022 has expanded to two whole weekends, with headliners of Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Tyler, the Creator.

✨LA, we’re expanding our new festival to 3 days next year to bring you the full Primavera Sound experience. See you in 2022 Related Video ✨Ampliamos el festival en LA a 3 días el año que viene para ofrecerte la experiencia Primavera Sound completa. Nos vemos en 2022https://t.co/Dg6KrNkc7L pic.twitter.com/siR1ZxQAa7 — Primavera Sound L.A. (@Primavera_LA_) June 29, 2021