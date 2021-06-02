Princess Nokia Announces First-Ever US Headlining Tour

Princess Nokia is hitting the road this fall for her debut US headlining tour.

The cross-country trek kicks off September 26th with a festival appearance at Governors Ball before heading to 14 different cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Philadelphia before wrapping up October 27th at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club.

Nokia’s tour announcement arrives on the heels of her major-label debut — the Only Fans-inspired single “It’s Not My Fault” — as well as her 2020 viral hit “I Like Him”, which turned into a major TikTok trend during the pandemic and even garnered a “bootleg” recreation by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday (June 4th) at 10 a.m. local time via the rapper’s official website, except the October 19th Pittsburgh date, which doesn’t go live until June 8th. Tickets can also be found on Stubhub here.

Last summer, the gender non-conforming artist’s 2020 single “Gemini” made President Barack Obama’s official summer playlist. Months after releasing twin albums Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks, she also joined forces with Jada Kingdom and Aluna on dancehall anthem “Get Paid” off the latter’s debut solo LP Renaissance.

Princess Nokia 2021 Tour Dates:

09/26 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball

09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/02 — Dallas, TX @ The HiFi

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Midway

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/18 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/27 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club