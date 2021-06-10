Examining Gender and Agency in Ridley Scott’s Alien

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that uses the lens of horror films and entertainment to take an in-depth look at various mental health topics.

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined in the air shaft by special guest Ana Marie Cox for a comfort horror episode on Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror classic, Alien.

They’ll discuss the many truths the film reveals about gender, agency, and humanity; Scott’s bold story choices; and H.R. Giger’s obsession with phallic symbols. Ana discusses the film’s exploration of organized labor and women’s experiences in the workplace. Lara loves the wet atmosphere and practical effects. Jenn connects the film’s themes to colonization and reproductive rights. Mike shares his franchise rankings and they all would go back to save Jonesy.

So hop aboard the Podstromo and remember, in space, no one can hear you scream.

Guest Info: Ana Marie Cox

