Punk in the Park Colorado 2021 Festival: Pennywise, The Vandals, H2O, and more

The one-day event will take place August 7th at Denver's Sculpture Park

Pennywise Punk in the Park Colorado
Pennywise, photo by Raymond Ahner
June 21, 2021 | 12:02pm ET

    The new festival series Punk in the Park has announced that it will stage a one-day event at Sculpture Park in Denver, Colorado, on August 7th. The lineup for the newly added location will feature Pennywise, The Vandals, H2O, and more.

    The first Punk in the Park event was set to launch in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Last month, Punk in the Park debuted in Tempe, Arizona, and marked the first significant rock fest to be staged since pandemic restrictions were eased in the United States. That festival attracted more than 4,000 people, and also featured Pennywise as the headliner.

    In addition to Pennywise, The Vandals and H2O, Punk in the Park Colorado will also include Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Bombpops and more acts to be announced. There will also be a craft beer tasting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. featuring multiple breweries and more than 100 beers for fans 21 and over.

    Tickets for Punk in the Park Colorado go on sale this Friday (June 25th) at the festival’s official website.

    Punk in the Park Arizona
    US Rock Festivals Return with Punk in the Park Arizona featuring Pennywise, Face To Face, and More: Video + Photos

    As previously reported, Punk in the Park will stage a third event this year with a two-day fest at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California, on November 6th and 7th. Pennywise and The Vandals will also be on board for that edition of the fest, as will NOFX and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.

    See the poster for Punk in the Park Colorado below.

    Punk in the Park Colorado

Punk in the Park Colorado 2021 Festival: Pennywise, The Vandals, H2O, and more

