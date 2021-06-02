PUP, Turkuaz’s Remain in Light, TEKE::TEKE Added to Protect Live Music Archive

Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream Archive has expanded with another round of performance videos, bringing five new artist from our relaunch benefit event to our on-demand viewing experience. New content arrives every week, and June 5th comes with five major video additions.

In a special remote arrangement, Turkuaz, Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, and King Crimson’s Adrian Belew performed material from their Remain in Light cover collaboration. In addition to their PLM-exclusive performances of “Born Under Porches (The Heat Goes On)” and “Houses in Motion”, our latest archival release includes footage from PUP, TEKE::TEKE, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Deep Sea Diver.

Access to the archives requires nothing more than a simple email signup. If you already made an account to watch the full Protect Live Music livestream event, that same login information can be used to view the archival performances.

Held April 9th-10th, 2021, the original event saw all proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch line being donated to NIVA to support their fight for independent venues across the country. A portion of proceeds continue to go to NIVA — as they always have since the inception of PLM. Browse the collection at the Consequence Shop, or check out the virtual merch table on the PLM Archive.

You can also donate to NIVA directly here.

Make sure to check back every Wednesday as we continue to present new archival videos from the Protect Live Music Livestream.