Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Queensrÿche Announce Deluxe Reissues of Landmark Albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire

The classic albums will be reissued as a deluxe CD box set and in 2-CD and 2-LP formats on June 25th

queensryche operation mindcrime empire vinyl reissue
Operation: Mindcrime, Empire (courtesy of Capitol/UMe)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 17, 2021 | 1:37pm ET

    Queensrÿche have announced deluxe CD and vinyl reissues of their landmark albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire. Better yet, they hit stores next week on June 25th.

    While Empire has been more widely available on vinyl, Operation: Mindcrime — the band’s epic 1988 concept album — has been out of print since 2012. Each of the forthcoming reissues span two LPs and were newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios.

    In addition to the vinyl reissues, both albums will be available in 2-CD form and as a CD/DVD box set featuring bonus tracks, live recordings, remastered music videos, and more. The Operation: Mindcrime bonus material features two full era-specific shows: 1990 at the Hammersmith Odeon in London and 1991 in Wisconsin. The non-Mindcrime songs performed at the London concert are included in the bonus material for Empire.

    Related Video

    Included on the DVD in each set are remastered music videos and concert footage. The band has been rolling out the clips on YouTube leading up to the release of the box sets. So far, HD videos for classic tracks such as “Eyes of a Stranger” and “Empire” have been unveiled. On Friday (June 18th), the remastered clip for the epic “Silent Lucidity” premieres on the band’s YouTube channel.

    Operation: Mindcrime, with its intricate plot and concept, and the radio-friendly Empire lifted Queensrÿche to the forefront of metal in the years before the grunge explosion. A cut above the contemporary glam metal bands of the era, they combined arena-ready hooks and sophisticated lyrical content. Mindcrime consistently ranks high on lists of the greatest metal albums, and Empire remains their most commercially successful LP, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard album chart in 1990.

    Nikki Sixx Memoir
     Editor's Pick
    Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx to Release New Memoir in October

    Pre-order Queensrÿche’s CD and vinyl reissues of Operation: Mindcrime here and Empire here. Watch the remastered videos for “Eyes of a Stranger” and “Empire”, and check out the full tracklists, below.

     

    Operation: Mindcrime 4CD/DVD Deluxe Version Tracklist:
    CD1
    01. I Remember Now
    02. Anarchy-X
    03. Revolution Calling
    04. Operation: Mindcrime
    05. Speak
    06. Spreading The Disease
    07. The Mission
    08. Suite Sister Mary
    09. The Needle Lies
    10. Electric Requiem
    11. Breaking The Silence
    12. I Don’t Believe In Love
    13. Waiting For 22
    14. My Empty Room
    15. Eyes Of A Stranger

    CD2
    01. I Don’t Believe In Love – Extended Version
    02. The Mission – Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1990
    03. My Empty Room – Live At The Astoria Theatre, London, 1994
    04. Interview With Queensrÿche
    05. Overseeing The Operation
    06. The Lady Wore Black – Live From Wisconsin, 1991
    07. Roads To Madness – Live From Wisconsin, 1991

    CD3 – Operation: Mindcrime Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, England, 1990
    01. I Remember Now
    02. Anarchy-X
    03. Revolution Calling
    04. Operation: Mindcrime
    05. Speak
    06. Spreading The Disease
    07. The Mission
    08. Suite Sister Mary
    09. The Needle Lies
    10. Electric Requiem
    11. Breaking The Silence
    12. I Don’t Believe In Love
    13. Waiting For 22
    14. My Empty Room
    15. Eyes Of A Stranger

    CD4 – Operation: Mindcrime Live From Wisconsin, 1991
    01. I Remember Now
    02. Anarchy-X
    03. Revolution Calling
    04. Operation: Mindcrime
    05. Speak
    06. Spreading The Disease
    07. The Mission
    08. Suite Sister Mary
    09. The Needle Lies
    10. Electric Requiem
    11. Breaking The Silence
    12. I Don’t Believe In Love
    13. Waiting For 22
    14. My Empty Room
    15. Eyes Of A Stranger

    DVD Operation: Mindcrime Live / Promo Videos
    01. I Remember Now [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    02. Anarchy-X [Music Video] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988
    03. Revolution Calling [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    04. Operation: Mindcrime [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    05. Speak [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    06. Spreading The Disease [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    07. The Mission [Music Video] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988
    08. Suite Sister Mary [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    09. The Needle Lies [Concert Film] – Live On Location in Wisconsin, 1991
    10. Electric Requiem [Music Video] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988
    11. Breaking The Silence [Music Video] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988
    12. I Don’t Believe In Love [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    13. Waiting For 22 [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    14. My Empty Room [Music Video] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1988
    15. Eyes Of A Stranger [Concert Film] – Live On Location In Wisconsin, 1991
    16. Operation Livecrime End Credits [Concert Film]
    17. I Remember Now [Concert Film]
    18. Anarchy-X [Concert Film]
    19. Revolution Calling [Music Video]
    20. Operation: Mindcrime [Music Video]
    21. Speak [Music Video]
    22. Breaking The Silence [Music Video]
    23. I Don’t Believe In Love [Music Video]
    24. Waiting For 22 [Concert Film]
    25. Eyes Of A Stranger [Concert Film]
    26. Operation: Mindcrime End Credits [Concert Film]
    27. I Don’t Believe In Love [Concert Film] 2019 Remaster
    28. The Making of Operation: Mindcrime [Behind the Scenes] – Bonus Track
    29. I Don’t Believe In Love
    30. Eyes Of A Stranger
    31. Revolution Calling
    32. Operation: Mindcrime [Trailers/Teasers] – Bonus Track
    33. Revolution Calling
    34. Eyes Of A Stranger
    35. I Don’t Believe In Love
    36. Menu / Queensrÿche / Operation: Mindcrime [Concert Film]

    Empire 3CD/DVD Deluxe Version Tracklist:
    CD1
    01. Best I Can
    02. The Thin Line
    03. Jet City Woman
    04. Della Brown
    05. Another Rainy Night (Without You)
    06. Empire
    07. Resistance
    08. Silent Lucidity
    09. Hand On Heart
    10. One And Only
    11. Anybody Listening?

    CD2
    01. Last Time In Paris – (Bonus Track)
    02. Scarborough Fair – (Bonus Track)
    03. Dirty Lil Secret – (Bonus Track)
    04. Silent Lucidity – Edit
    05. Empire – Edit
    06. I Dream In Infrared – Acoustic Version
    07. Prophecy – Live In Tokyo
    08. Best I Can – Radio Edit
    09. Anybody Listening? -Radio Edit

    CD3 Empire Live At Hammersmith Odeon, London, England 1990
    01. Resistance
    02. Walk in The Shadows
    03. Best I Can
    04. Empire
    05. The Thin Line
    06. Jet City Woman
    07. Roads To Madness
    08. Silent Lucidity
    09. Hand On Heart
    10. Take Hold Of The Flame

    DVD
    01. Building Empires Opening [Concert Film]
    02. Nightrider [Music Video]
    03. Prophecy [Concert Film] – Live In Tokyo, 1983
    04. Gonna Get Close To You [Concert Film]
    05. Eyes of A Stranger [Music Video] – Alternate Version
    06. Empire [Concert Film]
    07. Best I Can [Music Video]
    08. Silent Lucidity [Music Video]
    09. Jet City Woman [Music Video]
    10. Another Rainy Night (Without You) [Concert Film]
    11. Another Rainy Night (Without You) [Music Video] – Alternate Version
    12. Anybody Listening? [Concert Film]
    13. Resistance [Concert Film] – Live
    14. Walk In The Shadows [Music Video] – Live
    15. The Thin Line [Music Video] – Live
    16. Take Hold Of The Flame [Music Video] – Live
    17. The Lady Wore Black [Music Video] – Live
    18. Silent Lucidity [Music Video] – Live
    19. Building Empires End Credits [Concert Film]
    20. Menu / Queensrÿche / Building Empires [Concert Film]

Latest Stories

Hellfest 2022 lineup

Hellfest 2022 Lineup: Metallica, GN'R, NIN, Faith No More, Deftones, and Many More to Play Expanded 7-Day Event

June 17, 2021

jinjer new album wallflowers

Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song "Vortex”: Stream

June 17, 2021

lingua ignota new album sinner get ready

Lingua Ignota Announces New Album Sinner Get Ready, Unveils "Pennsylvania Furnace" Video: Stream

June 17, 2021

Knocked Loose Gatecreeper Tour 2021

Knocked Loose Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Gatecreeper

June 16, 2021

 

Nikki Sixx Memoir

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx to Release New Memoir in October

June 16, 2021

motorhed graphic novel

Motörhead Officially Authorized Graphic Novel to Arrive in September

June 16, 2021

GWAR 2021 US Tour

GWAR Announce Scumdogs 30th Anniversary 2021 US Tour with Napalm Death, Eyehategod, and Madball

June 16, 2021

alien weaponry new album tangaroa

Alien Weaponry Announce New Album Tangaroa, Unveil Title Track: Stream

June 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queensrÿche Announce Deluxe Reissues of Landmark Albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire

Menu Shop Search Sale