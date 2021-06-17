Queensrÿche have announced deluxe CD and vinyl reissues of their landmark albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire. Better yet, they hit stores next week on June 25th.
While Empire has been more widely available on vinyl, Operation: Mindcrime — the band’s epic 1988 concept album — has been out of print since 2012. Each of the forthcoming reissues span two LPs and were newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios.
In addition to the vinyl reissues, both albums will be available in 2-CD form and as a CD/DVD box set featuring bonus tracks, live recordings, remastered music videos, and more. The Operation: Mindcrime bonus material features two full era-specific shows: 1990 at the Hammersmith Odeon in London and 1991 in Wisconsin. The non-Mindcrime songs performed at the London concert are included in the bonus material for Empire.
Included on the DVD in each set are remastered music videos and concert footage. The band has been rolling out the clips on YouTube leading up to the release of the box sets. So far, HD videos for classic tracks such as “Eyes of a Stranger” and “Empire” have been unveiled. On Friday (June 18th), the remastered clip for the epic “Silent Lucidity” premieres on the band’s YouTube channel.
Operation: Mindcrime, with its intricate plot and concept, and the radio-friendly Empire lifted Queensrÿche to the forefront of metal in the years before the grunge explosion. A cut above the contemporary glam metal bands of the era, they combined arena-ready hooks and sophisticated lyrical content. Mindcrime consistently ranks high on lists of the greatest metal albums, and Empire remains their most commercially successful LP, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard album chart in 1990.
Pre-order Queensrÿche’s CD and vinyl reissues of Operation: Mindcrime here and Empire here. Watch the remastered videos for “Eyes of a Stranger” and “Empire”, and check out the full tracklists, below.
