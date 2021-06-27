Quentin Tarantino Doubles Down on Plans to Retire After His Next Film

If you’ve been hoping that Quentin Tarantino still has a bunch of movies left in him, don’t hold your breath: the filmmaker has doubled down on his intent to retire after his next feature film. He confirmed this on a recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher to promote his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood companion novel.

“You’re too young to quit,” Maher told 58-year-old Tarantino. “You’re at the top of your game.” The director-screenwriter responded: “That’s why I want to quit! Because I know film history, and from here on end, directors do not get better.

Tarantino continued: “Working for 30 years, doing as many movies as I’ve done — which isn’t as many as other people — but, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career, and I’ve given it everything I have.”

Related Video

As far as plans for his final film, the Kill Bill mastermind hasn’t shared any concrete details. “I actually have considered doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie,” he said, referring to his 1992 debut. “I won’t do it, internet, all right? But I considered it.” Watch the interview clip below.

Our 2019 Filmmaker of the Year has teased a few projects over the last year and a half, from his 1930s gangster edition of Star Trek to a Bounty Law series. It’s really a mixed bag when it comes to QT’s film premises, although whatever the plot, we bet guns and gore will be involved. Check out our staff ranking of all his films here.