Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino Doubles Down on Plans to Retire After His Next Film

The director has considered re-making 1992's Reservoir Dogs

quentin tarantino doubles down on plans to retire after next film
Quentin Tarantino on Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 26, 2021 | 9:22pm ET

    If you’ve been hoping that Quentin Tarantino still has a bunch of movies left in him, don’t hold your breath: the filmmaker has doubled down on his intent to retire after his next feature film. He confirmed this on a recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher to promote his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood companion novel.

    “You’re too young to quit,” Maher told 58-year-old Tarantino. “You’re at the top of your game.” The director-screenwriter responded: “That’s why I want to quit! Because I know film history, and from here on end, directors do not get better.

    Tarantino continued: “Working for 30 years, doing as many movies as I’ve done — which isn’t as many as other people — but, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career, and I’ve given it everything I have.”

    Related Video

    As far as plans for his final film, the Kill Bill mastermind hasn’t shared any concrete details. “I actually have considered doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie,” he said, referring to his 1992 debut. “I won’t do it, internet, all right? But I considered it.” Watch the interview clip below.

    Our 2019 Filmmaker of the Year has teased a few projects over the last year and a half, from his 1930s gangster edition of Star Trek to a Bounty Law series. It’s really a mixed bag when it comes to QT’s film premises, although whatever the plot, we bet guns and gore will be involved. Check out our staff ranking of all his films here.

Latest Stories

Fast And Furious Movies Ranked

Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked by Least Family to Most Family

June 25, 2021

halloween kills full trailer

Michael Myers Rises Again in New Halloween Kills Trailer: Watch

June 25, 2021

Tobey Maguire Babylon

Tobey Maguire to Star in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, Marking First On-Screen Role in Seven Years

June 25, 2021

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings new trailer abomination fin fang foom

Marvel Unleashes the Legend of the Ten Rings in New Shang-Chi Trailer: Watch

June 24, 2021

 

Samuel L Jackson honorary Oscar Academy Awards honor Elaine May Liv Ullmann humanitarian award Danny Glover Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction (Miramax)

Samuel L. Jackson to Receive Honorary Oscar, Marking His First-Ever Academy Award

June 24, 2021

the harder they fall trailer jonathan majors idris elba netflix

Jonathan Majors Hunts Idris Elba in New Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

June 24, 2021

Zola Director Interview

How Janicza Bravo Adapted a Twitter Thread Into Zola, 2021’s Must-See "Stressful Comedy"

June 24, 2021

jerry seinfeld pop-tarts movie netflix

Jerry Seinfeld Set to Direct, Star in Netflix Pop-Tarts Movie Unfrosted

June 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quentin Tarantino Doubles Down on Plans to Retire After His Next Film

Menu Shop Search Sale