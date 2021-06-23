Menu
Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share “Missile Command”: Stream

The post-hardcore outfit's fourth studio album Distant Populations arrives August 13th digitally and September 24th on vinyl

quicksand new album distant populations 2021 tour
Quicksand (photo by Annette Rodriguez)
June 23, 2021 | 12:49pm ET

    Quicksand have announced their fourth studio album, Distant Populations, and a fall 2021 North American tour. The post-hardcore vets has also shared the new track “Missile Command”.

    The second song we’ve heard from Distant Populations, “Missile Command” is classic Quicksand, with a tight, heavy groove laid out by bassist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage. The track came together naturally during rehearsal jams.

    “It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s whole motif in a very simple way,” singer-guitarist Walter Schreifels said in a press release. “He and Alan just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it’s a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn’t written it yet.”

    Related Video

    The band enlisted some serious production talent for Distant Populations, which can be heard in the crushing hi-fi blast of lead single “Inversion” and “Missile Command”. The LP was produced and recorded by Will Yip (Code Orange, The Menzingers) at Studio 4 Recording in Pennsylvania. It was then mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Megadeth).

    According to the press announcement, Quicksand were going for a “punchier, more uptempo” sound for their follow-up to 2017’s Interiors — their second album after returning from a long hiatus that began in the mid 1990s. Conceptually, the new record is laced with socially conscious lyrics and worldly oberverations from Schreifels and company.

    “Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart,” Schreifels said.“We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

    To the delight of longtime fans, Quicksand will embark on a North American tour in support of the new album this fall. The outing kicks off on September 28th in Boston and runs through a Halloween show at the Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia.

    Vega will be particularly busy on the road, as he is also a member of Deftones, who will wrap up a summer headlining tour just a few days before Quicksand launch their outing.

    Tickets for the Quicksand tour go on sale Friday (June 25th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale starting on Thursday (June 24th).

    Sergio Vega of Deftones the what podcast consequence network
     Editor's Pick
    Deftones’ Sergio Vega Joins The What Podcast

    Quicksand’s new album Distant Populations is out digitally on August 13th and arrives on vinyl on September 24th. Pre-orders are available via Epitaph.

    Stream “Missile Command” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below.

    Distant Populations Artwork:

    Quicksand CoverARt Quicksand Announce New Album and Fall 2021 North American Tour, Share Missile Command: Stream

    Distant Populations Tracklist:
    01. Inversion
    02. Lightning Field
    03. Colossus
    04. Brushed
    05. Katakana
    06. Missile Command
    07. Phase 90
    08. The Philosopher
    09. Compacted Reality
    10. EMDR
    11. Rodan

    Quicksand’s Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates:
    09/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    09/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    10/01 – Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360
    10/02 – Albany, NY@ Empire Live
    10/04 – Detroit, MI@ El Club
    10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
    10/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    10/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
    10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    10/19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    10/23 – Houston, TX @ Studio @ Warehouse Live
    10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
    10/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    10/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    10/29 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
    10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

Consequence
