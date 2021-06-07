Menu
R.I.P. Clarence Williams III, Purple Rain, Twin Peaks & The Mod Squad Actor Dead at 81

He also played iconic roles in Half Baked, Sugar Hill, and Tales from the Hood

June 7, 2021 | 11:59am ET

Clarence Williams III, the actor best known for his roles in The Mod Squad and Prince’s Purple Rain, has died. Williams’ representative Allan Mindel confirmed that he passed away on Friday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 81 years old.

Born in 1939, Clarence Williams III was raised in New York City by his grandparents, composer-pianist Clarence Williams and singer-actress Eva Taylor. As a teenager, he first stumbled upon acting when he caught a rehearsal for Dark of the Moon starring Cicely Tyson at the Harlem YMCA. Williams got a few lines in the play and, shortly afterwards, earned uncredited roles in Lewis Milestone’s Pork Chop Hill in 1959 and the 1960 Broadway play The Long Dream.

After serving in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, Williams returned to New York City to try his luck on Broadway in The Great Indoors and served as an artist-in-residence at Brandeis University. He turned heads in 1965 for his powerful role in Slow Dance on the Killing Ground, earning a Tony nomination and the attention of Bill Cosby, who would go on to recommend the actor to producer Aaron Spelling while he was casting The Mod Squad.

Spelling initially gave Williams a small part as a getaway driver on an unrelated anthology series, but his commitment to the role ultimately convinced the producer to cast him in The Mod Squad too. “[Williams] drove off and smashed right into a telephone pole. I thought everybody was killed,” recalled Spelling in a 1999 interview. “We all rushed over. I said, ‘Clarence, Clarence, what happened?’ He said, ‘I’ve never driven before.’ I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that?’ He said, ‘Because I wanted the job.’ I hired him that night for Mod Squad.”

Williams became a household name as Lincoln Hayes, the suave undercover cop on The Mod Squad who starred alongside Peggy Lipton as Julie Barnes and Michael Cole as Pete Cochran. After five years on the show, though, Williams decided to part ways to pursue other acting opportunities. He went on to play fan-favorites like FBI agent Roger Hardy on the original Twin Peaks and Omet’iklan on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He also made appearances on TV shows like Miami Vice, Law & Order, Everybody Hates Chris, Hill Street Blues, Burn Notice, Justified, and Empire.

Divinity, Prince's longtime dove
R.I.P. Divinity, Prince’s White Dove Dead at 28

In his later years, Williams became a familiar face in the film industry. He starred Prince’s troubled father in Purple Rain (1984), the drug-addled dad of Wesley Snipes and Michael Wright in Sugar Hill (1993), and the jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton in The Legend of 1900 (1998). He also appeared in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988), Tales From the Hood (1995), Half-Baked (1998), The General’s Daughter (1999), Life (1999), Reindeer Games (2000), Impostor (2001), Constellation (2005), American Gangster (2007), A Day in the Life (2009) and Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013).

Celebrities across the film, TV, and music industries have been honoring the late Williams on social media since learning of his passing. Read tributes from Lenny Kravitz, Leslie Jones, Living Colour founder Vernon Reid, and the Prince estate below.

