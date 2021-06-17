Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Frank Bonner, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor Dead at 79

Bonner played the plaid suit-wearing radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek

Frank Bonner WKRP
Frank Bonner, photo via Wikipedia
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 17, 2021 | 1:01pm ET

    Frank Bonner, the television actor best known for his role on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died at the age of 79.

    TMZ reports that Bonner had been battling Lewy body dementia, and passed away on Wednesday (June 16th) due to complications from the illness.

    On WKRP in Cincinnati, Bonner played the plaid suit-wearing radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek. Bonner appeared in all four seasons of the sitcom, which aired on CBS from 1978 to 1982. Bonner briefly reprised the role for the 1991 spinoff The New WKRP in Cincinnati.

    Related Video

    Outside of his on-camera work, Bonner also directed several episodes of WKRP in Cincinnati, as well as other TV sitcoms, including Who’s the Boss?, Newhart, and Saved By the Bell: The New Class.

     

Latest Stories

Hellfest 2022 lineup

Hellfest 2022 Lineup: Metallica, GN'R, NIN, Faith No More, Deftones, and Many More to Play Expanded 7-Day Event

June 17, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Announce Disco Alter Egos the Dee Gees for Record Store Day

June 17, 2021

jinjer new album wallflowers

Jinjer Announce New Album Wallflowers, Share New Song "Vortex”: Stream

June 17, 2021

bruce springsteen on broadway vaccines astrazeneca fda

Springsteen on Broadway Off-Limits to Fans Vaccinated with AstraZeneca

June 17, 2021

 

outkast dungeon family house airbnb big boi

Big Boi Lists OutKast and The Dungeon Family's House on Airbnb

June 17, 2021

courtney barnett 2021 2022 tour dates united states canada

Courtney Barnett Announces North American 2021-2022 Tour Dates

June 17, 2021

the shrink next door trailer will ferrell paul rudd

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell Star in Trailer for The Shrink Next Door: Watch

June 17, 2021

queensryche operation mindcrime empire vinyl reissue

Queensrÿche Announce Deluxe Reissues of Landmark Albums Operation: Mindcrime and Empire

June 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Frank Bonner, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor Dead at 79

Menu Shop Search Sale