R.I.P. Frank Bonner, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor Dead at 79

Frank Bonner, the television actor best known for his role on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died at the age of 79.

TMZ reports that Bonner had been battling Lewy body dementia, and passed away on Wednesday (June 16th) due to complications from the illness.

On WKRP in Cincinnati, Bonner played the plaid suit-wearing radio station sales manager Herb Tarlek. Bonner appeared in all four seasons of the sitcom, which aired on CBS from 1978 to 1982. Bonner briefly reprised the role for the 1991 spinoff The New WKRP in Cincinnati.

Outside of his on-camera work, Bonner also directed several episodes of WKRP in Cincinnati, as well as other TV sitcoms, including Who’s the Boss?, Newhart, and Saved By the Bell: The New Class.