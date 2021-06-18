Menu
Rag’n’Bone Man on His Love of John Prine, Drum’n’Bass, and Life by Misadventure

Rory Graham also discusses writing with Natalie Hemby and recording with Wendy Melvoin

Kyle Meredith with Rag'n'Bone Man
Consequence Staff
June 18, 2021 | 12:02pm ET

    Rag’n’Bone Man’s Rory Graham sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Life by Misadventure, a record that finds the British songwriter traveling to Nashville and linking up with Natalie Hemby and other top writers for a soulful, live set of songs.

    Graham discusses his love of John Prine, how he might apply the aesthetics from this record to the work he does inside the drum‘n’bass scene alongside Roni Size, and what it was like to have Wendy Melvoin from Prince & the Revolution recording on the record.

    Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2, and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

    You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with podcast Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New elvis presley Film

Yola on Stand for Myself and Playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's New Film

June 16, 2021

kyle meredith with john lodge moody blues

The Moody Blues' John Lodge on Positivity, Exploring His Past, and His Fascination with Space Travel

June 14, 2021

kyle meredith with japanese breakfast new album memoir book

Japanese Breakfast on Her New Album, Memoir, and the "Rare Commodity" of Joy

June 11, 2021

kyle meredith garbage Shirley Manson 5.31

Garbage's Shirley Manson on Touring with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair: "It's Not Gonna Be Like a Normal Tour"

June 9, 2021

 

kyle meredith with neil finn crowded house podcast

Neil Finn on How Joining Fleetwood Mac Inspired Him to Make a New Crowded House Album

June 7, 2021

kyle meredith with dawn richard podcast

Dawn Richard on Being a Black Woman in Electronic Music and Her New Album

June 4, 2021

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on How Harry Nilsson and Nine Inch Nails Influenced Their New Album

June 2, 2021

Passenger on the Influence of Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths

June 1, 2021

Rag'n'Bone Man on His Love of John Prine, Drum'n'Bass, and Life by Misadventure

