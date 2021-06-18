Rag’n’Bone Man on His Love of John Prine, Drum’n’Bass, and Life by Misadventure

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Rag’n’Bone Man’s Rory Graham sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Life by Misadventure, a record that finds the British songwriter traveling to Nashville and linking up with Natalie Hemby and other top writers for a soulful, live set of songs.

Graham discusses his love of John Prine, how he might apply the aesthetics from this record to the work he does inside the drum‘n’bass scene alongside Roni Size, and what it was like to have Wendy Melvoin from Prince & the Revolution recording on the record.

