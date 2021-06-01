Menu
Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Unveils Video for New Solo Song “Ich Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)”: Stream

The brutal video features gore, violence, and bullying

Till Lindemann I Hate Children Video
Till Lindemann, via YouTube
June 1, 2021 | 10:50am ET

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is back with another shocking video, this time for his disturbing new solo song “I Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)”. Per Lindemann’s MO, the video checks off the envelope-pushing boxes: explosions, bullying, gore, and romance.

Shot in Moscow, there’s also a political slant. Lindemann vomits at The Kremlin, and another scene depicts the late Russian revolutionary and founding Soviet politician Vladimir Lenin bleeding from the eyes. At one point, a guy gets his leg removed with a chainsaw. It’s not for the faint of heart, but we’ve come to expect nothing less form the Rammstein singer.

The track was produced by Sky Van Hoff, also credited for Rammstein’s 2019 self-titled album. Surging industrial pulses and distorted guitars push-and-pull with Lindemann’s signature deep vocal delivery and uncompromising lyrics. It adds up to another sinister visual and aural experience.

Meanwhile, the Rammstein singer’s other side project, Lindemann (a recently dissolved collaboration with producer Peter Tägtgren and separate from the new solo song), released the Live in Moscow concert film, shot by “Ich Hasse Kinder” director Serghey Grey. It was filmed right before the pandemic hit on March 15th, 2020, and features material from the two Lindemann LPs, Skills in Pills and F & M.

Seemingly intent on ensnaring his Russian audience, Till Lindemann recently dropped another solo song, “Любимый город (Beloved Town)”, sung in the Russian language. It will be included in the film Devyatayev (aka V2. Escape from Hell).

The physical release of the “I Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)” is out July 9th. The single will be available as a limited edition CD digipak and on 7-inch red vinyl with remixes by AlterBoyz and Ship Her Son on the B-side. Pre-orders are live on the Rammstein online shop.

Watch the video for “Ich Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)” at your own discretion below.

“Ich Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children)” 7-inch Artwork:

Lindemann 7 inch Rammsteins Till Lindemann Unveils Video for New Solo Song Ich Hasse Kinder (I Hate Children): Stream

