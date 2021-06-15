Menu
Rick Ross Saves Money by Mowing His Own Lawn

Ross rolls a blunt, hops on his John Deere tractor, and spends the next five hours cutting his mansion's grass

Rick Ross mows lawn mansion save money quote mowing grass
Rick Ross, photo via Wikipedia
June 15, 2021 | 3:50pm ET

    Rick Ross lives in a literal mansion. The veteran rapper spends his days in a 45,000 square-foot house in Fayetteville, Georgia with 235 gorgeous acres surrounding it. That’s a lot of land to take care of, but according to a new interview, Ross actually mows his own lawn himself — and he estimates he’s saved nearly $1 million a year in the process.

    As Complex notes, Ross’ estate was previously owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield. The two are similar in that they’re both ridiculously wealthy, but clearly Ross has more fiscal responsibility than the sports icon. In an interview with Forbes, Ross explained the ways in which he’s both earned and protected his income over the years, and one of the biggest ways to save is by doing things yourself.

    As Ross explained,

    “When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did. I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor… I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

    Once he figured out a mowing routine, Ross realized that the chore actually gave him a sense of normalcy and peace that he secretly desired. “I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” the “Act a Fool” rapper said. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

    That’s not the only way Ross saves dough. He told Forbes that he cuts down on his costs by “finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20” at antique stores and thrift shops. He also takes commercial flights on Delta, partners with brands that line up with his lifestyle, and reframes the way he thinks about purchases as being an investment in himself.

    Rick Ross Performs Atop a Throne During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

    “Yes, I’m not about throwing money away, but it’s important that people enjoy the fruits of your labor and stay ahead of the curve,” said Ross. “I make sure that I am surrounded by love and inspiration and motivation. Through the window I am looking out of right now in the Southwest Ranches, I can see my red-on-red 458 Ferrari, and it is inspiring.”

    Between owning a house lavish enough to be a set piece in Coming 2 America to spending his free time with his pet horses (“I get to tell them what my week was like. I get to rub them on their noses and their heads. They love me. They try to kiss my ears”), it sounds like Ross has figured out the perfect way to make money while still saving stacks and enjoying life whenever he can.

