Ricky Schroder and a group of anti-vaxxers turned up at Foo Fighters’ concert on Tuesday night to protest the band’s support of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Held at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California, the rockers’ decision to require that attendees show proof of vaccination at the intimate show didn’t sit well with the anti-vaxx crowd, who picketed outside the venue holding signs with messages like “Modern Segregation” and “Stop the Hate in the Vaccine Debate.”

Schroder was photographed at the protest sporting a baseball cap emblazoned with the “Thin Blue Line” symbol, surrounded by fellow protestors wearing “Just Say No [to the] Vaccine Passport” t-shirts and carrying signs reading “COVID Vaccine Makers are Exempt from Liability” among other inflammatory statements.

Of course, this is far from the first time Dave Grohl and his bandmates have publicly advocated the effectiveness and safety of vaccines in ending the global pandemic. In May, they performed during Global Citizen’s “Vax Live” concert, which helped raise more than $300 million for vaccine distribution efforts. This weekend, they’re also set to play a the first post-pandemic show at Madison Square Garden, where ticket holders will again be required to provide proof of vaccination to help ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance.

For his part, Schroder took to social media earlier this week to ridicule Grohl’s support of science, posting a meme to his public Facebook page depicting the rocker in a “Pharma Sellout” shirt and salivating over a full syringe. “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination,” the former Silver Spoons child actor wrote alongside the post. “Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

Fresh on the heels of their “Chasing Birds” music video, Foo Fighters — who are part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 — will be making the rounds on the newly-reopened festival circuit this summer, headlining Lollapalooza, BottleRock and Bonnaroo before heading out on their 26th anniversary tour.