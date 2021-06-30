Rise Against on Songs That “Take You to Dark Places, But They’ll Never Leave You There”



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Nowhere Generation, the Chicago punk band’s ninth album.

The frontman talks about who the Nowhere Generation is and who these songs are directed at, how what the American Dream means and stands for has changed, and what the older generations have done to the Earth and society.

Related Video

McIlrath also takes us back to Rise Against’s mainstream breakthrough, Swing Life Away, and how it gave the band permission to write softer songs, like this LP’s “Forfeit”. He also touches on their eventual plans for Ghost Note Symphonies Vol. 2, and the hope that ultimately grows from their songs’ dark places.

Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.