Rise Against on Songs That “Take You to Dark Places, But They’ll Never Leave You There”

Tim McIlrath discusses the punk band’s ninth LP, Nowhere Generation

Kyle Meredith With Rise Against, photo by Wyatt Troll
Consequence Staff
June 30, 2021 | 2:53pm ET


    Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Nowhere Generation, the Chicago punk band’s ninth album.

    The frontman talks about who the Nowhere Generation is and who these songs are directed at, how what the American Dream means and stands for has changed, and what the older generations have done to the Earth and society.

    McIlrath also takes us back to Rise Against’s mainstream breakthrough, Swing Life Away, and how it gave the band permission to write softer songs, like this LP’s “Forfeit”. He also touches on their eventual plans for Ghost Note Symphonies Vol. 2, and the hope that ultimately grows from their songs’ dark places.

    Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

