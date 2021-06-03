Rise Against to Take Over Consequence’s Instagram

Rise Against have one helluva day lined up on Friday, June 4th, and they’re taking over Consequence’s Instagram page to chronicle the celebratory events.

The day marks the release of the melodic hardcore outfit’s ninth album, Nowhere Generation, which is big enough news in its own right. What’s even cooler is that the band is getting the ultimate honor of having June 4th proclaimed “Rise Against Day” in the city of Chicago by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

To celebrate both occasions, Rise Against are making an in-store appearance at Reckless Records, where frontman Tim McIlrath will perform an acoustic set for 50 lucky fans, and the entire band will sign copies of the new album for everyone in attendance.

Head over to Consequence‘s Instagram page on Friday as we hand the keys (or password, rather) over to Rise Against so you can follow along as the band celebrates its big day.

In the meantime, check out our recent video interview with Tim McIlrath below, and order Nowhere Generation here. You can also catch Rise Against on their headlining summer US tour, kicking off in late July. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market here.