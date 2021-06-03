Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rise Against to Take Over Consequence’s Instagram

The punk rockers are releasing their ninth album, and being honored with "Rise Against Day" in Chicago

Rise Against IG Takeover
Rise Against
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2021 | 7:00pm ET

Rise Against have one helluva day lined up on Friday, June 4th, and they’re taking over Consequence’s Instagram page to chronicle the celebratory events.

The day marks the release of the melodic hardcore outfit’s ninth album, Nowhere Generation, which is big enough news in its own right. What’s even cooler is that the band is getting the ultimate honor of having June 4th proclaimed “Rise Against Day” in the city of Chicago by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

To celebrate both occasions, Rise Against are making an in-store appearance at Reckless Records, where frontman Tim McIlrath will perform an acoustic set for 50 lucky fans, and the entire band will sign copies of the new album for everyone in attendance.

Head over to Consequence‘s Instagram page on Friday as we hand the keys (or password, rather) over to Rise Against so you can follow along as the band celebrates its big day.

In the meantime, check out our recent video interview with Tim McIlrath below, and order Nowhere Generation here. You can also catch Rise Against on their headlining summer US tour, kicking off in late July. Snag tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market here.

Latest Stories

Jesús del Río sings AC/DC

7-Year-Old Boy Absolutely Nails AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" on The Voice Kids in Spain: Watch

June 3, 2021

Soulfly Late Summer 2021 US Tour

Soulfly Announce Late Summer 2021 US Tour

June 3, 2021

Voragos Festival Cruise Rob Zombie Mastodon

Rob Zombie and Mastodon to Headline 2022 Voragos Private Island Festival and Cruise

June 3, 2021

Anthrax Detail Livestream, Launch Ticket Sales

Anthrax Detail 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert

June 3, 2021

 

Mayhem Share "Voces Ab Alta" Video

Mayhem Unveil New Song "Voces Ab Alta": Stream

June 3, 2021

Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album

Daughters Frontman Alexis Marshall Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Hounds in the Abyss": Stream

June 3, 2021

Red Fang 2021 US Fall Tour

Red Fang Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

June 2, 2021

King Woman, photo by Nedda Afsari

King Woman Announce New Album Celestial Blues, Unveil First Single "Morning Star": Stream

June 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rise Against to Take Over Consequence's Instagram

Menu Shop Search Sale