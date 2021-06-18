Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer Join Forces for The Space Between Soundtrack: Stream

Cuomo wrote the songs performed by Grammer's washed-up rock star character

rivers cuomo kelsey grammer the space between new soundtrack artwork
Rivers Cuomo (photo by Tim Mosenfelder) and Kelsey Grammer (Paramount)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 18, 2021 | 1:34pm ET

    Kelsey Grammer stars as a washed-up rock star in his latest movie, The Space Between, in which he performs music written by Rivers Cuomo. Following the film’s release on digital platforms earlier this week, the soundtrack is now available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The story centers around Micky Adams (Grammer) as a one-time chart-topping rockstar who’s at risk of getting dropped by his record label because of the experimental albums he keeps turning in. Eventually, the label sends a young-and-hungry mailroom worker, Charlie Porter (Jackson White), to Adams’ remote beach home in order to convince him to willfully drop out of the contract. In the process, the two form an unlikely bond.

    Spanning 11 tracks, The Space Between soundtrack primarily features Grammer’s songs from the movie but also gives a look into Cuomo’s creative process with three demo tracks. AWOLNATION make an appearance alongside Cuomo on “Lashes”.

    Related Video

    Last week, Cuomo unloaded on Pitchfork with Weezer’s new diss track “Tell Me What You Want”. The song came on the heels of the site’s lukewarm reception to the band’s latest album, Van Weezer, which our very own Tyler Clark described as “halfway between an earnest love letter and the sonic equivalent of a kid smashing together action figures of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth.” As for Grammer, The Space Between arrives ahead of a recently confirmed Frasier reboot set to air on Paramount+.

    The Space Between Artwork:

    rivers cuomo kelsey grammer the space between new soundtrack artwork

    The Space Between Tracklist:
    01. Rivers Cuomo feat. AWOLNATION — Come with Me
    02. Kelsey Grammer — Little Do They Know
    03. Kelsey Grammer — Guiding Light
    04. Kelsey Grammer — I See Colors
    05. Kelsey Grammer — Still Dreaming
    06. Kelsey Grammer — Rogue Wave
    07. Kelsey Grammer — J Is for Joy (Live)
    08. Volker Bertelmann — Alchemy
    09. Rivers Cuomo — Still Dreaming (Demo)
    10. Rivers Cuomo — I See Colors (Demo)
    11. Rivers Cuomo — J Is for Joy (Demo)

Latest Stories

tom morello the bloody beetroots catastrophists ep stream

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Release The Catastrophists EP: Stream

June 18, 2021

Noel Gallagher Fallon

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform "We're On Our Way Now" on Fallon: Watch

June 18, 2021

carcass new album torn arteries

Carcass Announce New Album Torn Arteries, Unleash Lead Single "Kelly’s Meat Emporium": Stream

June 18, 2021

serj tankian disarming time piano concerto

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Shares 24-Minute Classical Piano Concerto “Disarming Time”: Stream

June 18, 2021

 

kat von d i am nothing new song stream

Kat Von D Shares New Single "I Am Nothing": Stream

June 18, 2021

Modest Mouse 2021

Modest Mouse Share New Single "The Sun Hasn't Left": Stream

June 18, 2021

H.E.R. Shares Debut Album Back of My Mind: Stream

June 18, 2021

Isaiah Rashad Headshots 4r Da Locals stream new song music single Isaiah Rashad, photo by Philip Cosores

Isaiah Rashad Releases New Single "Headshots (4r Da Locals)": Stream

June 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer Join Forces for The Space Between Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale