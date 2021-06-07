Rob Zombie Confirms He Is Directing The Munsters Movie

Rob Zombie will indeed be putting his unique stamp on a film adaptation of the popular ’60s sitcom The Munsters. The rocker-filmmaker has confirmed an earlier report that he is writing and directing the movie for Universal Studios, fulfilling a decades-long dream.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls,” wrote Zombie on Instagram on Monday (June 7th). “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress! #robzombie #themunsters #universalstudios.”

A previous unconfirmed report revealed that the movie would be released in theaters and on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service on the same day. The cast is said to include Zombie regulars, including his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. Other unspecified roles are set to be played by Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson).

Zombie is a lifelong fan of The Munsters, and even offered commentary on a recent Blu-ray release of the 1966 movie Munster, Go Home!

While The Munsters was a lighthearted sitcom, Zombie is known for his brutal horror movies, including the trilogy of House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. The fact that he’s casting some of his longtime collaborators in the film suggests that Zombie may very well be putting a gory spin on the TV classic.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the movie may have already started filming in Budapest last month.

On the music side, Zombie released his new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, earlier this year. As of now, he has a number of festival dates lined up, including Inkcarceration, Welcome to Rockville, and the inaugural Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach cruise and private-island fest.

