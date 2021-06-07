Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rob Zombie Confirms He Is Directing The Munsters Movie

"The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years!"

Rob Zombie to direct The Munsters
Rob Zombie (photo by Travis Shinn), The Munsters (publicity)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 7, 2021 | 6:37pm ET

Rob Zombie will indeed be putting his unique stamp on a film adaptation of the popular ’60s sitcom The Munsters. The rocker-filmmaker has confirmed an earlier report that he is writing and directing the movie for Universal Studios, fulfilling a decades-long dream.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls,” wrote Zombie on Instagram on Monday (June 7th). “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress! #robzombie #themunsters #universalstudios.”

A previous unconfirmed report revealed that the movie would be released in theaters and on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service on the same day. The cast is said to include Zombie regulars, including his wife Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. Other unspecified roles are set to be played by Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Elvira (real name Cassandra Peterson).

Related Video

Zombie is a lifelong fan of The Munsters, and even offered commentary on a recent Blu-ray release of the 1966 movie Munster, Go Home!

While The Munsters was a lighthearted sitcom, Zombie is known for his brutal horror movies, including the trilogy of House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell. The fact that he’s casting some of his longtime collaborators in the film suggests that Zombie may very well be putting a gory spin on the TV classic.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the movie may have already started filming in Budapest last month.

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup
 Editor's Pick
Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed, Deftones, Rob Zombie, and More

On the music side, Zombie released his new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, earlier this year. As of now, he has a number of festival dates lined up, including Inkcarceration, Welcome to Rockville, and the inaugural Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach cruise and private-island fest.

See Rob Zombie’s aforementioned Instagram post below.

Latest Stories

Shinedown 2021 US tour

Shinedown Map Out 2021 US Tour, Top Billboard's Greatest All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist List

June 7, 2021

Kid Rock homophobic slur

Kid Rock Screams Homophobic Slur During Performance at Tennessee Bar

June 7, 2021

Randy Blythe Prince I Would Die for U Cover

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and a Ton of Other Acts Turn Prince's "I Would Die 4 U" into a Hardcore Song: Stream

June 7, 2021

Judas Priest 2021 tour

Judas Priest Announce "50 Years of Heavy Metal" 2021 North American Tour

June 7, 2021

 

Van Halen dinosaur video

Lost Van Halen Dinosaur Video Unearthed after 40 Years: Watch

June 7, 2021

Robert Fripp Toyah

Toyah Flashes Robert Fripp in Couple's Cover of ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man": Watch

June 6, 2021

Aerosmith

Brad Whitford: "I Have My Doubts About Aerosmith Ever Really Performing Again"

June 5, 2021

Kyle Gass Vaccinated Video

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Turns Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated" into "Vaccinated" with Help from Jack Black, Amy Lee, and More

June 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie Confirms He Is Directing The Munsters Movie

Menu Shop Search Sale