Robert Fripp and a Pixelated Toyah Cover Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams”: Watch

Another Sunday means another performance from King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer Toyah Willcox. The married couple are once again joined by mysterious second guitarist Sidney Jake for a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”.

As she’s done in the past, Toyah sports nothing but a sheer top and body paint, but apparently this one was a bit too revealing. Perhaps she got an alert from YouTube upon uploading the video, or decided to censor the clip herself, but either way there’s strategically placed pixelation throughout the performance.

And while Toyah’s skimpy outfits often take center stage in the couple’s weekly “Sunday Lunch” series of cover songs, her voice shines on the Eurythmics cover, as she delivers a nice clean version of the 1983 single. As a UK new-wave singer herself in the early ’80s, Toyah is a contemporary of Annie Lennox, even earning a few Top 10 hits on the British singles chart a couple years before Eurythmics broke out as a huge success.

Fripp and Jake, meanwhile, wrap up the performance with some impressive guitar playing that ends with a slight hiccup, leading the King Crimson founder to yell, “Bullocks!”

Last week, Toyah gave Fripp and eyeful by fully flashing the prog-rock legend during a performance of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”. In the past, she has worn a Catwoman outfit for a rendition of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane”; a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades); a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”); a mermaid costume (Heart’s “Barracuda”); and, as mentioned, body paint (The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”).

Meanwhile, Fripp will soon be leaving the kitchen to embark on a King Crimson 2021 U.S. tour. The outing kicks off July 22nd in Clearwater, Florida, and runs 28 dates in total. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Watch Robert Fripp, Toyah, and Sidney Jake performing “Sweet Dreams” below.