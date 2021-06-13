Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and a Pixelated Toyah Cover Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams”: Watch

The latest "Sunday Lunch" performance from the rock couple comes with a bit of censorship

Robert Fripp, Toyah, and Sidney Jake perform "Sweet Dreams"
Robert Fripp, Toyah, and Sidney Jake perform “Sweet Dreams”, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 13, 2021 | 9:46am ET

    Another Sunday means another performance from King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer Toyah Willcox. The married couple are once again joined by mysterious second guitarist Sidney Jake for a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”.

    As she’s done in the past, Toyah sports nothing but a sheer top and body paint, but apparently this one was a bit too revealing. Perhaps she got an alert from YouTube upon uploading the video, or decided to censor the clip herself, but either way there’s strategically placed pixelation throughout the performance.

    And while Toyah’s skimpy outfits often take center stage in the couple’s weekly “Sunday Lunch” series of cover songs, her voice shines on the Eurythmics cover, as she delivers a nice clean version of the 1983 single. As a UK new-wave singer herself in the early ’80s, Toyah is a contemporary of Annie Lennox, even earning a few Top 10 hits on the British singles chart a couple years before Eurythmics broke out as a huge success.

    Related Video

    Fripp and Jake, meanwhile, wrap up the performance with some impressive guitar playing that ends with a slight hiccup, leading the King Crimson founder to yell, “Bullocks!”

    Last week, Toyah gave Fripp and eyeful by fully flashing the prog-rock legend during a performance of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”. In the past, she has worn a Catwoman outfit for a rendition of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane”; a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades); a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”); a mermaid costume (Heart’s “Barracuda”); and, as mentioned, body paint (The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”).

    King Crimson 2021
     Editor's Pick
    King Crimson Schedule 2021 US Tour

    Meanwhile, Fripp will soon be leaving the kitchen to embark on a King Crimson 2021 U.S. tour. The outing kicks off July 22nd in Clearwater, Florida, and runs 28 dates in total. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

    Watch Robert Fripp, Toyah, and Sidney Jake performing “Sweet Dreams” below.

Latest Stories

Nandi Bushell Covers Linkin Park

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Wows Linkin Park with "Awesome" Drum Cover of "Numb": Watch

June 13, 2021

KISS Tribeca Film Festival performance

KISS Return to Stage to Play Five-Song Set at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

June 12, 2021

angel du$t bigger house ep

Angel Du$t Surprise Release Bigger House EP, Share Video for "Love Is the Greatest": Stream

June 11, 2021

Amigo the Devil Performs in a Cave

Amigo the Devil Performs "Murder at the Bingo Hall" Inside a Cave in Celebration of Upcoming 2021 US Tour: Watch

June 11, 2021

 

Metallica

Metallica File Insurance Suit Against Lloyd's of London for Losses Suffered from Pandemic-Postponed Shows

June 10, 2021

Women Only Rock Fantasy Camp

First Women-Only Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp to Feature Melissa Etheridge, Heart's Nancy Wilson, and More

June 10, 2021

gwar vinyl reissues

GWAR Announce Lust in Space and Bloody Pit of Horror Vinyl Reissues

June 10, 2021

motorhead stay clean live soundcheck

Motörhead Live Soundcheck Recording of "Stay Clean" Has Been Unearthed 40 Years Later: Stream

June 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and a Pixelated Toyah Cover Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale