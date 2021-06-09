Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lucero, and Slothrust Performances Now Part of Protect Live Music Archive: Watch

Once again, Consequence’s Protect Live Music Livestream Archive has been expanded with the addition of fresh performances. New on-demand content arrives weekly, and June 9th brings with it five videos from some top-tier indie talents.

Guitar masters Rodrigo y Gabriela delivered a truly ripping, incredibly filmed performances for our benefit concert, and you can revisit it beginning today. Other clips come from Lucero, Slothrust, Lady Lamb, and Angie McMahon. Watch all the performance videos now on the Protect Live Music Livestream Archive.

Taking place on April 9th-10th, 2021, the original livestream concert saw all proceeds from our Protect Live Music merch line being donated to NIVA to support their fight for independent venues across the country. A portion of proceeds continue to go to NIVA — as they have since the very inception of PLM. Browse the collection now at the Consequence Shop, or pick some items up at the virtual merch table on the PLM Archive.

You can also donate to NIVA directly here.

Make sure to check back every Wednesday as we continue to present new archival videos from the Protect Live Music Livestream.