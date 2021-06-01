Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Roger Waters Shares “Redacted” Liner Notes for Pink Floyd’s Animals Re-Release Amid David Gilmour Dispute

According to Waters, Gilmour has "told a lot of whopping porky pies about who did what in Pink Floyd when I was still in charge" over the last 35 years

Pink Floyd
Pink Floyd, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2021 | 12:40pm ET

Last year, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters insinuated a re-release of the band’s 1977 album, Animals, was being held back by his chilly relationship with David Gilmour. On Monday, Waters revealed the remaster is finally on the way. In a note published on his website, he also shared liner notes originally intended to accompany the re-release, which he says Gilmour wanted to be removed over a credit dispute.

According to Waters, Gilmour doesn’t “dispute the veracity” of the “redacted” liner notes, which were written by Mark Blake and largely credit Waters for the project’s conception, songwriting, and cover art design. However, Waters claims Gilmour “wants that history to remain secret.”

Waters added, “This is a small part of an ongoing campaign by the Gilmour/[Polly] Samson camp to claim more credit for Dave on the work he did in Pink Floyd, 1967-1985, than is his due. Yes he was, and is, a jolly good guitarist and singer. But, he has for the last 35 years told a lot of whopping porky pies about who did what in Pink Floyd when I was still in charge. There’s a lot of ‘we did this’ and ‘we did that,’ and ‘I did this,’ and ‘I did that.'”

Related Video

The Animals re-release, which contains new stereo and 5.1 mixes by James Guthrie, currently doesn’t have a release date. News of its impending arrival comes while Waters claims he is banned by Gilmour from posting on Pink Floyd’s website and social media pages. “I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, that I’m irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut,” Waters said last year, about Gilmour allegedly preventing him from posting.

Besides sharing Blake’s liner notes, Waters said he has been working on his memoir, which will reveal more examples of when Gilmour allegedly claimed too much credit. In the post, he pointed to a 1982 interview in which Gilmour spoke about how the tape loop for “Money” was created. Waters claims Gilmour wasn’t even the room at the time when the effect was made.

Pink Floyd the wall scott reeder is there anybody out there
 Editor's Pick
10 Progressive Rock Concept Albums Every Music Fan Should Own

“He has no fucking idea what he’s talking about. Why? Because unless he was hiding under the fucking chair, DG wasn’t there when I made that SFX tape loop for ‘Money’ in the studio I shared with my wife Judy at the bottom of our garden at 187, New North Road, Islington, next door to the North Pole Pub where I used to play darts!” wrote Waters. “The full story of what really happened is in my memoirs!”

Last year, Waters spoke about a failed “peace summit” with Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason and said the experience reminded him of why he left Pink Floyd in the first place. He dismissed the idea of a post-COVID reunion as “fucking awful,” while adding, “Would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

In summer 2022, Waters will head out on his rescheduled “This Is Not a Drill Tour.” Find out full details about the North American trek here.

Check out Waters’ post about the Animals re-release here and watch his video about the news below.

Latest Stories

john mayer new album sob rock

John Mayer Announces New Album Sob Rock

June 1, 2021

Fernando Ufret Cartman song covers

TikToker Goes Viral with Covers of Green Day and Linkin Park as South Park's Cartman: Watch

June 1, 2021

king princess hosue burn down new song single listen stream

King Princess Releases New Song "House Burn Down": Stream

June 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs 2021 tour dates north america american europe european tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Announce 2021 Tour Dates

June 1, 2021

 

Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality"

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Slipknot's "Duality", Gains Jay Weinberg's Approval: Watch

June 1, 2021

ALANIS MORISSETTE ANNOUNCES NEW 2021-2022 DATES FOR WORLD TOUR CELEBRATING 25 anniversary OF JAGGED LITTLE PILL liz phair garbage

Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour for 2021

June 1, 2021

Coachella 2022

Coachella Announces 2022 Dates, Ticket On-Sale Details

June 1, 2021

Mac Sabbath Announce 2012 US Summer Tour

Mac Sabbath, McDonald's-Themed Black Sabbath Covers Band, Announce 2021 US Tour

June 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roger Waters Shares "Redacted" Liner Notes for Pink Floyd's Animals Re-Release Amid David Gilmour Dispute

Menu Shop Search Sale