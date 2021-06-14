Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Roger Waters Said “No Fucking Way” to “Huge Amount of Money” from Facebook

He claims the tech giant wanted to use "Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" in a commercial

roger waters no fucking way facebook money huge amount another brick in the wall part 2
Roger Waters, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 14, 2021 | 5:54pm ET

    According to Roger Waters, Facebook and Instagram offered him a “huge amount of money” for the right to use the Pink Floyd song “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)”. He responded, “Fuck you! No fucking way!”

    The rock legend made the claims at a forum on behalf of beleaguered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. In a video shared by Mexico’s La Jornada dated June 10th, Waters holds up a piece of paper to the assembly. “This is something that I actually put in my folder when I came out here today,” he said. “You have no idea what it is — nobody does — because it arrived on the internet to me this morning. It’s a request for the rights to use my song, ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),’ in the making of a film to promote Instagram.”

    “So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me — right, arrived this morning — with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is, ‘fuck you! No fucking way!'”

    Related Video

    Assange is wanted in the US on charges of espionage related to leaked classified information about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He is currently being held in the UK, where a judge has denied him bail while also resisting extradition to America.

    As Waters sees it, Facebook and Instagram are contributing to Assange’s imprisonment through censorship. “They want to use [“Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)”] to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public.”

    He added, “[I]t’s the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. So those of us who do have any power — and I do have a little bit in terms of control of the publishing of my songs I do anyway — So I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg.”

    Pink Floyd the wall scott reeder is there anybody out there
     Editor's Pick
    10 Progressive Rock Concept Albums Every Music Fan Should Own

    His dislike of Zuckerberg seems to be intensely personal. “You think, how did this little prick, who started off going, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a 4 out of 5, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a 1.’ How the fuck did he get any power in anything? And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.” Check out the video clip below.

    Waters has never been shy about his opinions, which have occasionally elicited a backlash. Last summer, he was sharply criticized for anti-Semitic comments, and he also called Joe Biden a “fucking slimeball” who couldn’t beat Trump. Earlier this year, he participated in the Live for Gaza livestream and signed a letter on behalf of Palestine calling for a boycott of Israel. His ongoing feud with former bandmate David Gilmour remains ugly, and he recently shared “redacted” liner notes for a re-release of Animals.

Latest Stories

Moog lawsuit sexual assault harrassment sexist misogyny civil lawsuit sued music synth logo Green

Moog Accused of Enabling Misogyny, Verbal Abuse, Assault in Civil Rights Lawsuit

June 14, 2021

post malone diamond fangs $1.6 million veneers

Post Malone Gets $1.6 Million Diamond Fang Implants

June 14, 2021

BTS Festa Recap

BTS’ 8-Year Anniversary “Festa” Celebration Was Proof That Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

June 14, 2021

tyler the creator side street teaser trailer new album

Tyler, the Creator Shares New "Side Street" Teaser: Watch

June 14, 2021

 

code orange billy corgan

Code Orange Are Working on "Blistering New Songs" with Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

June 14, 2021

Kendrick Lamar 2021

Kendrick Lamar to Play Career-Spanning Headlining Set at Day N Vegas Festival

June 14, 2021

Lido Pimienta Declare Independence cover Bjork stream new song music, photo courtesy of the artist

Lido Pimienta Covers Björk's Classic Single "Declare Independence": Stream

June 14, 2021

OMD announce 2022 US tour tickets dates stops buy

OMD Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

June 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roger Waters Said "No Fucking Way" to "Huge Amount of Money" from Facebook

Menu Shop Search Sale