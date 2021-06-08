Menu
Rolling Loud NYC 2021 Lineup: Travis Scott, J. Cole, 50 Cent, Bobby Shmurda & More

Polo G, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, and Griselda are also heading to the Big Apple this October

Travis Scott (Amy Harris), J Cole (Ben Kaye), and 50 Cent (Joel Goodman) to play Rolling Loud NYC
June 8, 2021 | 6:01pm ET

Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent are set to headline Rolling Loud New York over Halloween weekend.

The three-day hip-hop festival, an offshoot of Rolling Loud Miami, goes down October 28th-30th at Citi Field in Queens, New York,

Other notable acts include Polo G, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Griselda, The Diplomats, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, ASAP Ferg, City Girls, Sheck Wes, Wale, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, Rico Nasty, Action Bronson, Dave East, Chief Keef, Lil Tjay, Flo Milli, J.I.D, Gucci Mane, 42 Dugg, P’ierre Bourne, Kenny Mason, Ski Mask the Slump God, Asian Doll, Fetty Was, and $not, among others.

Plus, New York native Bobby Shmurda, who recently completed a seven-year prison sentence, will make his homecoming as a special guest of the festival.

Tickets to Rolling Loud NYC go on sale Friday, June 11th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Along with Rolling Loud’s Miami and New York festivals, a three-day event is scheduled in San Bernardino, California from December 10th-12th.

rolling loud 2021 nyc lineup

